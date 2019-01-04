Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Equisafety quilted hi-viz gilet is fitted, elegant, flattering and comfortable to wear. It has two hidden zips at the back allowing extension over the back of the saddle, while 3oz padding gives the wearer warmth without causing overheating. A deep storm collar is curved around the chin for extra comfort, or it can be folded over if the weather is warmer. This reflective, high viz gilet has a windshield collar with extra reflective piping around the top. All zips have easy grab pullers, plus two large waterproof front zipped pockets.

First impressions

This gilet is highly visible compared to the others in the group test and looked like it would be stylish while improving your visibility when on the roads.

Overview of performance

It makes riders highly visible while also being comfortable and flattering to wear.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how comfortable, soft and practical this gilet is, but I would have liked slightly bigger pockets to put my phone in while out hacking.