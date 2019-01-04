Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Every girl needs a great gilet in their wardrobe and the Equetech Kingsley Gilet can be worn alone or as an additional layer. This technical showerproof gilet has a cosy pillow collar and super warm lightweight Bio-Down insulation. The two-way zip, zipped pockets and being machine washable ensures this gilet will work hard to keep you warm and stylish.

First impressions

I really like this jacket from the off as it felt good to wear and looked smart.

Overview of performance

Brilliant! I wear it all the time as it is great on and off a horse so I can easily wear it with jeans or jods. Although it looked very good, it may not be quite as hard wearing as some of the others in the group test.

Likes and dislikes

Love the Pelham bit detail and the snaffle zip, plus how I could wear it everywhere.