Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Equestrian Stockholm’s official description

The Next Generation jacket is ideal to wear alone, with a base layer or underneath your jacket when the cold is approaching during late nights or early mornings. The stretchy material and a close-to-figure design enhances the feminine shape in the best possible way with a flattering design to the collar. It is made in beautiful classic navy with sleeves in a slightly shiny, dirt repellent outer material with a thin, comfortable fleece inner. The structure of the body material gives the garment a warming effect. It has silver-coloured YKK zips with the Equestrian Stockholm’s logo on the pullers and the jacket has a metal badge with the logo on the left arm.

Sam’s first impressions

Very high quality, stylish top that almost looked too smart to hid away as a mid-layer.

Overview of performance

This top has been perfect in unpredictable weather. I have worn it under my coat and it has been warm but lightweight. It has also been great just on its own as it’s flattering and warm but breathable. It is also very smart and I have used it during clinics and teaching.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked how versatile it has proven to be, I also love the secure zipped pockets. Although it is a very good length on the arms, I did find the body a little short.