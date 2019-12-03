Dublin Performance Thermal Active tights review

Dublin Performance Thermal Active tights Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Dublin Price as reviewed: £49

Welcome to our group test of winter riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Dublin Performance Thermal Active tights are the perfect winter tights to keep you cosy on the yard and in the saddle. Premium performance fabric allows you to perform at your best while the silicon print design provides optimum grip and stability in the saddle. Contrast knit panel along the thigh for even greater flexibility and rider support.

First impressions

I liked the smart design and the elastic felt of good quality.

Overview of performance

These leggings performed really well. They were comfortable and having a full seat meant they were really nice to ride in. In general they stood up to wear quite well, wearing only very slightly on the thigh area. Of all the leggings tested, these had the narrowest waistband.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

The legs were slightly longer on these than other leggings tested, but I did find them a good fit overall.