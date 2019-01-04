Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Combermere Quilted Yard Gilet from Barrington Ayre Sport is a lightweight quilted gilet available in navy. Perfect for wearing out and about or while busy on the yard.

First impressions

This garment looked really comfy as a warm extra layer.

Overview of performance

I found this jacket really warm and very comfortable to wear on yard and while riding. The cut across the shoulders did look quite unusual.

Likes and dislikes

The well padded material is comfortable to wear. But I would say that it may be difficult to find someone to fit the unusual cut across the shoulders.