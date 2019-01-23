Welcome to our group test of ladies’ lightweight, showerproof jackets for horse riders. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Baleno’s official description:

The Baleno June is a contemporary-styled, comfortable women’s softshell jacket — the perfect choice for riding, walking the dogs or popping to town. Modern in cut and with a flattering feminine silhouette, the June jacket has a cosy high collar, detachable hood and is made from a warm, soft and stretchy fabric for your ultimate comfort and protection from the cooler weather. Versatile and practical, the June is windproof, waterproof and breathable, and contains several zipped pockets, sleeve zippers and a two-way front zipper for an easy closure.

Tamsin’s first impressions:

This jacket is super smart. I liked the tan stitches, quilted pattern across shoulders and matching taped seams inside. It was also a lovely fit.

Overview of performance:

I found this jacket very robust and comfortable to wear all day. The fabric it was made out of meant that I never felt restricted, but as the same time I felt nice and cosy. The pockets were secure and overall I felt very stylish without being too over the top.

Tamsin’s likes/dislikes:

I particularly liked the fit, plus the zips on the sleeves stops the jacket from falling down over your hands when doing jobs such as picking out hooves. I did, however, dislike the popper attachment for the hood as I found that the hood flapped when riding unless I removed it completely, which meant it then wasn’t available quickly if I was caught in a shower.