Ariat Volt Jacket

Welcome to our group test of ladies’ lightweight, showerproof jackets for horse riders. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Ariat’s official description:

The perfect performance jacket for the active rider – the Volt features a host of Ariat’s latest technology. Wind and water resistant, the jacket has a featherweight quilted shell with Primaloft insulation and uses Ariat’s V3 stretch technology as well as stretch fleece side panels for ease of movement. Zippered hand pockets are lined for warmth, while Ariat’s exclusive moisture movement technology pulls moisture to the outside of the garment so it evaporates quickly, keeping you dry and comfortable. A practical two-way zipper completes the look of this jacket.

Tamsin’s first impressions:

I liked the shape and the detail of this jacket. I also thought that it looked really suitable for teaching or riding in.

Overview of performance:

The quilted design made it warm, breathable, flexible and comfortable to wear in the saddle. The side panels meant that it fitted well without being restrictive. It had good warm pockets but had no hood.

Tamsin’s likes/dislikes:

The detail on the back of the collar was nice, but it does get caught in long hair when you are riding.