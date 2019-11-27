Brogini Forte boots review

Brogini Forte boots Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Brogini Price as reviewed: £80

Welcome to our group test of winter riding boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Brogini Forte boots have been created to withstand the coldest and wettest winter weather. A waterproof membrane within the foot keeps rain, sleet and snow out whilst the insulated calf and faux fur lining keeps body heat in. The boot has been rigorously tested to ensure maximum durability and the durable sole features a sturdy steel shank to enhance stability when walking and when in the saddle.

First impressions

I couldn’t wait to put these boots on! I thought they looked really warm and stylish.

Overview of performance

These boots became my go-to boots for teaching and course walks — I loved them! I have also ridden in them, but preferred to wear them hacking rather than schooling as they were quite thick, which isn’t ideal for finer aids or sharp horses, and the ankle area isn’t as supportive as traditional leather riding boots. They were, however, really comfy to ride in; I’ve worn them loads and they are still looking great.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I loved how stylish they are, and how comfy. I didn’t mind that they weren’t ideal for top-level schooling as they were so great in every other area. I was also astonished at the price — these boots are fantastic value for money!