Ariat Coniston Pro GTX Insulated boots Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £360

Welcome to our group test of winter yard boots for riding. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by Jamie and Georgi Broom, with the help of their team at Lakeside Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Ariat Coniston Pro GTX Insulated boots are versatile enough for year-round wear and they tick all the boxes when it comes to fashion, function and comfort. Utilising Ariat’s ATS Pro technology, the Coniston Pro GTX boots support hard-working feet to ensure all-day comfort and reduced foot fatigue both in and out of the saddle. The waterproof full-grain leather and the waterproof, breathable Gore-tex membrane construction keeps you protected from the elements. These boots are packed with features, including a Duratread outsole with rider-tested traction zones, a full-length zip for convenience and front lace system for calf adjustability, as well as featuring 3M Thinsulate insulation, which will keep your feet toasty even in the winter weather. The stirrup-friendly design means they feel just as stable when riding as they do on the ground and the non-bulky design lends itself to schooling, hacking or just looking great out walking.

First impressions

These boots looked really lovely — definitely looked as if they would be good for both riding and working on the yard.

Overview of performance

Overall, these boots were fantastic. The fit was amazing — it was great that you could adjust the calf width all the way down — and they were really warm and comfortable. I found them quite narrow on the foot, which I think contributed to them being the best to ride in. The only downside I found was that you wouldn’t want to go through wet field with them as water can get in at the laces. Otherwise, they were really tough and hard-wearing.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

I absolutely love the style — I would say they were more of a fashion and riding boot than yard boot, as they were almost too nice to wear! They were the hardest of all I tested to keep clean, but despite this you can barely tell they’ve been worn — they still look great.