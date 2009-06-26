Williams picks up three-month ban and Lynch fined £50,000 at BHA hearing

Jockey Darren Williams has received a three-month ban and Fergal Lynch a £50,000 fine after the first day of a British Horseracing Authority (BHA)hearing into race-fixing yesterday (Thursday, 25 June).

Former racehorse owner Miles Rodgers, trainer Karl Burke and jockeys Fergal Lynch and Darren Williams all faced disqualification at the trial which follows a BHA review of the evidence obtained during an Old Bailey Crown Court case 18-months ago.

The charges relate to runners in 12 races during a five-month period in 2004.

During that period betting accounts allegedly held by Mr Rodgers, who was already banned from racing for laying horses, risked more than £800,000 in lay bets. ‘Laying’ means to bet on a horse to lose.

The case has been concluded against both jockeys but the outstanding corruption charges against Rodgers and Burke, which are denied, will be addressed at the continuation of the hearing next week.

Williams, who has been out of the saddle since May with a broken thumb, has been banned for three months after admitting passing information on for reward — though he insisted the reward was only in the form of future rides, not for money.

He also admitted communicating with a person known to be disqualified [Rogers]

Lynch admitted breaching the non-trier rule and failing to ensure racehorse Bond City ran on its merits in August 2004.

He also admitted placing bets through Rodgers, receiving profits from the bets and communicating information for reward.

Despite Lynch admitting the non-trier breach he will continue to be allowed to ride in the US, where he is currently riding for his brother Cathal, who is a trainer.

Lynch must pay a £50,000 fine and will not be able to apply for a British licence for a year. He will not be able to ride here on his American licence either but he has not been banned from the sport.

Williams said he was unhappy with the result calling his punishment “harsh” in comparison to Lynch’s.