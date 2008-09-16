Sir Michael Stoute wins the St Leger — on his 26th attempt

Sir Michael Stoute celebrated his first ever St Leger winner this Saturday (13 September) as Conduit took the final British Classic of the season.

After 25 previous attempts the Newmarket-based trainer finally captured the elusive race, the only British Classic that he had not won in a career spanning 34 years.

Conduit, owned by Ballymacoll Stud, took the lead over a furlong out and held on to win by three lengths in the largest St Leger field since 1982.

Unsung Heroine came second in only his third career start and Oaks winner Look Here ridden by Eddie Ahern finished third.

The 9-4 favourite, Irish Derby winner Frozen Fire trained by Aidan O’Brien, came seventh.

A crowd of 27,000 watched the 8-1 shot Conduit pass the post first under the hands of Frankie Dettori, who did not disappoint with his crowd-pleasing signature ‘flying dismount’.

It was a fifth St Leger win for the champion Italian jockey who also won in 2006 on Jeremy Noseda’s Sixties Icon, in 2005 on Aidan O’Brien’s Scorpiam, in 1996 on John Gosden’s Shantou and in 1995 on Saeed Bin Suroor’s Classic Cliché.

But it was a disappointing day for Sir Michael’s stable jockey Ryan Moore who picked the wrong horse, opting for the Doctor Freemantle instead, who finished eighth.

Conduit could now be aimed at the major middle distance races next year.

On the opening day of the St Leger meeting (10 September) Galeota won the Scarborough Stakes for the second year running. Ryan Moore was aboard the Richard Hannon-trained six year-old, winning by ¾ length to Andrew Balding’s Loch Verdi.

Meanwhile in-form trainer Aiden O’Brien’s Honolulu (13-8 favourite), ridden by Johnny Murtagh, took the Group Two Doncaster Cup on 12 September by four lengths to Balkan Knight.

And on Ladies Day (11 September) Rainbow View won the Group Two May Hill Stakes. Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Jimmy Fortune the two-year-old filly made her move two furlongs out beating Snoqualmie Girl into second and Lahaleeb into third. She is now aimed at the Group One Fillies Mile at Ascot.