Racing Week: Fallon fails in High Court bid

Six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon’s High Court challenge to a Horseracing Regulatory Authority (HRA) ban which prevents him riding in Britain has failed. The High Court verdict has upheld the HRA’s decision ensuring Fallon will miss out on partnering King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes favourite Hurricane Run at Ascot on Saturday.

Fallon, 41, was suspended from riding in Britain by the HRA earlier this month until the close of his trial on criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud. However Fallon condemned the decision as unfair and unreasonable.

His lawyers argued that the HRA panel and an appeal board which upheld its ruling had been unfair in depriving him of the ability to earn a living in Britain when no charges had yet been proved against him and claimed her was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Fallon was charged earlier this month along with 10 others, including fellow jockeys Darren Williams and Fergal Lynch, in relation to alleged race-fixing but all deny any wrongdoing.

Soumillon takes on Hurricane Run

Andre Fabre has announced that Christophe Soumillon will ride favourite Hurricane Run at Ascot on Saturday. Soumillon will replace Fallon in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes.

RSPCA to prosecute trainer

Trainer Richard Guest is appearing in court today to face an RSPCA prosecution following the death of a horse. The RSPCA alleges that What’s A Filly died because she did not get the right medical treatment.

What’s A Filly was a 100-1 winner at Kelso in December 2004 but to be put down last year during recovery from a fall. Guest, who won the 2001 Grand will appear before Durham City Magistrates’ Court along with his head girl and head lad for failing to provide the horse with proper veterinary attention.

Jockey head butts horse

Paul O’Neill faces a short ban from riding after it emerged that he head-butted a horse at Stratford on Sunday. The jockey was riding City Affair for the first time when he was thrown as they arrived at the start. Onlookers claimed O’Neill landed on his feet and appeared to drop his crash-helmeted head onto City Affair’s nose.

Paul Doe banned for swearing

Jockey Paul Doe was given a ten-day ban for swearing at the Newmarket stewards on Thursday. The disciplinary panel considered the behaviour so bad that they imposed a longer punishment than the usual six days.