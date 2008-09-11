Horseracing stars challenge journalists in charity cricket match

H&H racing correspondent Marcus Armytage will be proving his skills on the cricket pitch next weekend as he captains a team of journalists in the Greatwood Charity Cricket Match.

The journalists will take on stars of the horseracing world in the match, which is in aid of the Wiltshire-based charity Greatwood, which cares for retired racehorses.

The match is set to take place on Sunday 21 September at 10.30am at The Challow and Childrey Cricket Club, near Wantage.

The horseracing team will be captained by trainer Oliver Sherwood, brother of former jockey Simon Sherwood who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Desert Orchid.

Players scheduled to appear include Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, Grand National- and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Kim Bailey, BBC commentator Rishi Persad, trainer George Baker and trainer Nick Gifford, son of Aldaniti trainer Josh and whose sister Tina Cook won two eventing Bronze medals in Beijing.

The officials include trainer Henry Candy as umpire and “The Bearded Wonder”, Bill Frindall MBE of “Test Match Special” fame, as guest speaker and commentator.

Other charities that will benefit are Spinal Research, The Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley and Chiltern Air Ambulance and St John Ambulance.

Admission is free. For more information telephone: 01672 514535