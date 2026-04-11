Aintree great channels Red Rum to reclaim Grand National title: ‘He’ll gallop to the end of the world for you’





I Am Maximus has won the 2026 Randox Grand National – becoming the first horse to regain the title since the great Red Rum.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old carried top weight of 11st 12lb and led home a dominant hand for owner JP McManus, who owned three of the first four over the finish line.

I Am Maxiumus closed in on leader Jordans at the elbow, leaving him in his slipstream as he powered up the run in to win in emphatic style.

“He will gallop to the end of the world for you,” said winning jockey Paul Townend, who was also in the saddle for the horse’s first Grand National win in 2024 and when he finished runner-up in last year’s race.

“He’s so good; he has such an engine. It’s a privilege to have anything to do with him, what a horse.”

Mullins had nine potential contenders runners in the race – down to eight by the time they lined up following the withdrawal of defending champion Nick Rockett – but Townend only ever had eyes for I Am Maxiumus.

“Obviously Grangeclare West’s preparation was really good in the Bobbyjo, which I won on Nick Rockett in 2025 and who then came here last year and beat me, but this lad wasn’t telling me not to ride him, so I couldn’t not ride him,” he said.

Mullins said that I Am Maxiumus “is a superstar” and hinted that we may see him in next year’s race.

“Hopefully I’ll be here, and hopefully I Am Maximus will be here. I think JP is very keen on I Am Maximus for the National, he says he loves the place, he jumps the fences well, we’ve got a great team with Paul, so hopefully we are all here next year,” he said.

“Anyone would be emotional. Wow. It was a good call from JP – I wanted to go for the Gold Cup and he said, ‘We’re going to stay for Aintree’, as he felt he was well handicapped. Paul just executed it so well, didn’t he?

“It’s very hard [to win off top weight], but maybe the modern day National is changing and we have to look at it differently.

“It’s the first race we all grew up watching and the race we aspire to win when we go into racing. It’s a race you grow up watching and want to be a part of, just to have a runner is a tremendous sensation and for our owners – just to be involved and here at Aintree is great.”

Fellow McManus horse Iroko, ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr, finished second for local trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriro. Joseph O’Brien-trained Jordans was third, piloted by Ben Jones. Mr Manus also scooped fourth place with Johnnywho, ridden by Richie McLernon and trained by Jonjo O’Neill Sr.

More to follow…

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