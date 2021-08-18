Horse & Hound; 19 August 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 19 August, we bring you our Tokyo Olympic souvenir special, which includes an interview withe eventer Tom McEwen, the talking points from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our Paralympic preview, reflect on the incredible career of London 2012 dressage team gold medallist, Uthopia, find out about how deep-seated infection can cause the hoof wall to separate from the structures within the foot, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 August 2021
News
- Reactions to Tokyo Olympic format
- Many riders misuse side reins, study finds
- Modern pentathlon: the debate continues
- New live-stream idea to boost prize money
Olympic souvenir special
- H&H interview: British eventing double medallist Tom McEwen
- All in a day’s work: Olympic groom Tilly Hughes
- The joy, the tears, the memories: Celebrating the Games in pictures
- Tales of Tokyo: The talking points and more
- Stars are born: The new names who came to the fore in the Olympic dressage
Paralympic preview
- A thrilling showdown: The Brits, the Irish, the opposition and more
- How to follow: Timetable and more
London GCT
- Catch the Swedes if you can!: Peder Fredricson returns from Tokyo to rule in London
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- In the spotlight: Richard Davison’s home-bred grand prix horse Bubblingh
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Mind the gap: How deep-seated infection can cause the hoof wall to separate from the structures within the foot
Kit
- Beyond the yard: A dog collar and lead, a cape, a handbag and more
Reports
- Showjumping: British Showjumping National and Academy Championships
- Eventing: Hartpury, Bricky, Little Downham and Skipton
- Dressage: Bishop Burton CPEDI, CDI Donaueschingen, regionals reports and more
- Showing: Royal Lancashire, Garstang and CHAPS Midland Regional
- Riding Club: National Horse Trials Championships
Hunting
- Hunting Life: The Tipperary and Meath take the hound honours in Ireland
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: London 2012 dressage team gold medallist Uthopia
Classified ads
- Horses for sale