Horse & Hound; 19 August 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 19 August, we bring you our Tokyo Olympic souvenir special, which includes an interview withe eventer Tom McEwen, the talking points from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our Paralympic preview, reflect on the incredible career of London 2012 dressage team gold medallist, Uthopia, find out about how deep-seated infection can cause the hoof wall to separate from the structures within the foot, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 August 2021

News

Reactions to Tokyo Olympic format

Many riders misuse side reins, study finds

Modern pentathlon: the debate continues

New live-stream idea to boost prize money

Olympic souvenir special

H&H interview: British eventing double medallist Tom McEwen

All in a day’s work: Olympic groom Tilly Hughes

The joy, the tears, the memories: Celebrating the Games in pictures

Tales of Tokyo: The talking points and more

Stars are born: The new names who came to the fore in the Olympic dressage

Paralympic preview

A thrilling showdown: The Brits, the Irish, the opposition and more

How to follow: Timetable and more

London GCT

Catch the Swedes if you can!: Peder Fredricson returns from Tokyo to rule in London

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses



In the spotlight: Richard Davison’s home-bred grand prix horse Bubblingh

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Mind the gap: How deep-seated infection can cause the hoof wall to separate from the structures within the foot

Kit

Beyond the yard: A dog collar and lead, a cape, a handbag and more

Reports

Showjumping: British Showjumping National and Academy Championships

Eventing: Hartpury, Bricky, Little Downham and Skipton

Dressage: Bishop Burton CPEDI, CDI Donaueschingen, regionals reports and more

Showing: Royal Lancashire, Garstang and CHAPS Midland Regional

Riding Club: National Horse Trials Championships

Hunting

Hunting Life: The Tipperary and Meath take the hound honours in Ireland

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: London 2012 dressage team gold medallist Uthopia

