Horse & Hound; 11 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 March, we bring you the eventing special, which includes a look into how fit you need to be for the sport, riders’ best and funniest competitions and more. You can also read the Cheltenham Festival preview, which includes an interview with Kim Bailey and much more. And there is also an interview with reigning men’s point-to-point champion Jack Andrews and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of the only horse to have ever won the Gold Cup and the Grand National. We also have reports from racing, international dressage and showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 March 2021

News

United approach needed to beat

Brexit struggles

Improving diversity and inclusion in equestrianism

European EHV-1 outbreak latest

Bramham off: effect on Tokyo build-up

Eventing special



‘I’d ride Master Craftsman at Burghley…’: Top riders reveal their fantasy event

A heart at 96% capacity: How fit do you need to be to ride cross-country – and how should you go about getting fit?

‘I burst into tears – my day had come’: Professional and amateur riders reveal their best and funniest competitions Cheltenham preview In the spotlight: Gold Cup runner Frodon

‘It will mean more to me to win at Cheltenham now’: Kim Bailey interview

‘A good start in life 100% bears fruit’: Point-to-point graduates in focus

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showing: David Dixon

Eventing: Dickie Waygood

Dressage: Anna Ross

People and horses

H&H interview: Jack Andrews, reigning men’s point-to-point champion jockey

All in a day’s work: Digital dressage trainer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

As easy as ABC?: Modern reproductive methods explained – and all those confusing abbreviations demystified

Kit

A head above the rest: Check out this hat selection

Hunting

10 hunting people I wish I’d known: Rory Knight Bruce selects some inspirational figures

Hidden talents: Britain’s hunstmen reveal all

Hunter of a lifetime: Cheltenham Festival-bound jockey Matt Griffiths on the claustrophobic Captain

Hunt stalwart: The Fernie’s Charlotte Hignett

Reports

Dressage: Qatar and Florida

Showjumping: Qatar and Florida

Racing: Kelso and Newbury

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Golden Miller, the only horse ever to have won the Gold Cup and the Grand National in the same year

