Horse & Hound; 11 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 March, we bring you the eventing special, which includes a look into how fit you need to be for the sport, riders’ best and funniest competitions and more. You can also read the Cheltenham Festival preview, which includes an interview with Kim Bailey and much more. And there is also an interview with reigning men’s point-to-point champion Jack Andrews and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of the only horse to have ever won the Gold Cup and the Grand National. We also have reports from racing, international dressage and showjumping and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 March 2021
News
- United approach needed to beat
- Brexit struggles
- Improving diversity and inclusion in equestrianism
- European EHV-1 outbreak latest
- Bramham off: effect on Tokyo build-up
Eventing special
- ‘I’d ride Master Craftsman at Burghley…’: Top riders reveal their fantasy event
- A heart at 96% capacity: How fit do you need to be to ride cross-country – and how should you go about getting fit?
- ‘I burst into tears – my day had come’: Professional and amateur riders reveal their best and funniest competitions
Cheltenham preview
- In the spotlight: Gold Cup runner Frodon
- ‘It will mean more to me to win at Cheltenham now’: Kim Bailey interview
- ‘A good start in life 100% bears fruit’: Point-to-point graduates in focus
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showing: David Dixon
- Eventing: Dickie Waygood
- Dressage: Anna Ross
People and horses
- H&H interview: Jack Andrews, reigning men’s point-to-point champion jockey
- All in a day’s work: Digital dressage trainer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
As easy as ABC?: Modern reproductive methods explained – and all those confusing abbreviations demystified
Kit
-
A head above the rest: Check out this hat selection
Hunting
- 10 hunting people I wish I’d known: Rory Knight Bruce selects some inspirational figures
- Hidden talents: Britain’s hunstmen reveal all
- Hunter of a lifetime: Cheltenham Festival-bound jockey Matt Griffiths on the claustrophobic Captain
- Hunt stalwart: The Fernie’s Charlotte Hignett
Reports
- Dressage: Qatar and Florida
- Showjumping: Qatar and Florida
- Racing: Kelso and Newbury
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Golden Miller, the only horse ever to have won the Gold Cup and the Grand National in the same year
Classified ads
- Horses for sale