Horse & Hound; 9 November 2023

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 November, don’t miss the veteran special, which takes a look at the benefits of loaning an older horse and the retired service horses who were heroes in their time. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our point-to-point special, where we meet the reigning men’s jockey champion Will Biddick. This week’s H&H interview is with young dressage star Phoebe Peters and we take a closer look at multiple puissance winner Bishops Quarter. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate when eye problems can be a sign of other illnesses. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we visit the Toronto and North York Hunt, put misconceptions about hunting put to bed, meet hunter of a lifetime, the quirky BB, plus we round up the latest team chasing news.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 November 2023

    News

    • Final teams confirmed for Paris 2024
    • Top horses move home ahead of Olympics
    • Calls for cancelled BE events to be replaced
    • Henrietta Knight’s Cheltenham goals

    Veteran special

    • Old-age benefits: Loaning an older horse
    • Heroes in their time: Retired service horses

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Racing: Kim Bailey

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Young dressage star Phoebe Peters
    • All in a day’s work: The para charity trustee
    • In the spotlight: Multiple puissance winner Bishops Quarter
    • The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Keep a close watch: When eye problems can be a sign of other illnesses

    Features

    • The ride of my life: Top riders’ unforgettable wins
    • Kit focus: calm and soothe – Supplements to support a healthy gut
    • Point-to-point focus: Will Biddick interview

    Hunting

    • Coyotes and Pony Clubbers: Toronto and North York Hunt
    • Myth-busting: Misconceptions about hunting put to bed
    • Hunter of a lifetime: The quirky BB
    • Team chasing: Recent action

    Reports

    • Dressage: Kings Sedgemoor EC, Sheepgate Equestrian, Sparsholt College and more
    • Showjumping: English Home Pony International, Arena UK and more
    • Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and more
    • Point-to-point: Dunsmore Racing Club

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

