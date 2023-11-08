Horse & Hound; 9 November 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 November, don’t miss the veteran special, which takes a look at the benefits of loaning an older horse and the retired service horses who were heroes in their time. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our point-to-point special, where we meet the reigning men’s jockey champion Will Biddick. This week’s H&H interview is with young dressage star Phoebe Peters and we take a closer look at multiple puissance winner Bishops Quarter. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate when eye problems can be a sign of other illnesses. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we visit the Toronto and North York Hunt, put misconceptions about hunting put to bed, meet hunter of a lifetime, the quirky BB, plus we round up the latest team chasing news.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 November 2023

News

Final teams confirmed for Paris 2024

Top horses move home ahead of Olympics

Calls for cancelled BE events to be replaced

Henrietta Knight’s Cheltenham goals

Veteran special

Old-age benefits: Loaning an older horse

Heroes in their time: Retired service horses

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Young dressage star Phoebe Peters

All in a day’s work: The para charity trustee

In the spotlight: Multiple puissance winner Bishops Quarter

The way we were: Nostalgic interview series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Keep a close watch: When eye problems can be a sign of other illnesses

Features

The ride of my life: Top riders’ unforgettable wins

Kit focus: calm and soothe – Supplements to support a healthy gut

Point-to-point focus: Will Biddick interview

Hunting

Coyotes and Pony Clubbers: Toronto and North York Hunt

Myth-busting: Misconceptions about hunting put to bed

Hunter of a lifetime: The quirky BB

Team chasing: Recent action

Reports

Dressage: Kings Sedgemoor EC, Sheepgate Equestrian, Sparsholt College and more

Showjumping: English Home Pony International, Arena UK and more

Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and more

Point-to-point: Dunsmore Racing Club

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine