Horse & Hound; 9 March 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 March, features our eventing special, which includes taking a look at the horses who launched riders’ careers and we investigate what makes a top eventer. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with Welsh section A breeder Mandy Burchell-Small and we go behind the scenes with racehorse trainer Dan Skelton. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate safe stables – from doors to rugs to feed containers and how to avoid potential injuries. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Julie Templeton for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Thurlow meet at Tattersalls in Newmarket, where the hunting and racing worlds unite, meet hunter of a lifetime MG Wallaby Esq, the horse bought in a delivery room, Andrew Sallis describes his perfect day in the saddle, and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 March 2023

News

Riding at risk – but participation slightly up

Uniting for the future of the sector

Riders to represent Britain this summer

Hunt banned

Eventing special

From youth teams to five-star: Horses who launched riders’ careers

What makes a top eventer?: The experts reveal all the answers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Welsh section A breeder Mandy Burchell-Small

All in a day’s work: Equine vet Anthony Sargent

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Safe stables: From doors to rugs to feed containers – how to avoid potential injuries

Property and kit

Property of the week: Essex homes in focus

Stirrups: The latest options in technical and safety irons

Features

Access all areas: Behind the scenes with trainer Dan Skelton

Hunting

Thurlow meet at Tattersalls in Newmarket: The hunting and racing worlds unite

Hunter of a lifetime: MG Wallaby Esq, the horse bought in a delivery room

Fantasy hunting: Andrew Sallis describes his perfect day in the saddle

Reports

Dressage: Netherton, Northallerton and more

Showjumping: Doha, South View and more

Showing: NPS Area 7, BSPS Area 5 and more

Racing: Kelso, Doncaster and more

Point-to-pointing: Didmarton, Charlton Horethorne and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

