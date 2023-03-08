Horse & Hound; 9 March 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 March, features our eventing special, which includes taking a look at the horses who launched riders’ careers and we investigate what makes a top eventer. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with Welsh section A breeder Mandy Burchell-Small and we go behind the scenes with racehorse trainer Dan Skelton. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate safe stables – from doors to rugs to feed containers and how to avoid potential injuries. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Julie Templeton for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Thurlow meet at Tattersalls in Newmarket, where the hunting and racing worlds unite, meet hunter of a lifetime MG Wallaby Esq, the horse bought in a delivery room, Andrew Sallis describes his perfect day in the saddle, and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 March 2023
News
- Riding at risk – but participation slightly up
- Uniting for the future of the sector
- Riders to represent Britain this summer
- Hunt banned
Eventing special
- From youth teams to five-star: Horses who launched riders’ careers
- What makes a top eventer?: The experts reveal all the answers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Welsh section A breeder Mandy Burchell-Small
- All in a day’s work: Equine vet Anthony Sargent
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Safe stables: From doors to rugs to feed containers – how to avoid potential injuries
Property and kit
- Property of the week: Essex homes in focus
- Stirrups: The latest options in technical and safety irons
Features
- Access all areas: Behind the scenes with trainer Dan Skelton
Hunting
- Thurlow meet at Tattersalls in Newmarket: The hunting and racing worlds unite
- Hunter of a lifetime: MG Wallaby Esq, the horse bought in a delivery room
- Fantasy hunting: Andrew Sallis describes his perfect day in the saddle
Reports
- Dressage: Netherton, Northallerton and more
- Showjumping: Doha, South View and more
- Showing: NPS Area 7, BSPS Area 5 and more
- Racing: Kelso, Doncaster and more
- Point-to-pointing: Didmarton, Charlton Horethorne and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more