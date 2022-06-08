Horse & Hound; 9 June 2022

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 June, features our Derby special report, which includes a review of the action from both days of the famous meeting. We also bring you an exclusive interview with dressage multi-medallist Carl Hester to find out what keeps him motivated and we also reveal nostalgic vets’ tales from days or yore. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how horses’ vision differs to humans – and how an understanding of this can help our relationship with them and joint performance, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

    News

    • Seven-figure cash boost for eventing
    • Disappointment at overweight show horses
    • Gene editing: a plus or a minus for horse welfare
    • Research shows many bits do not fit

    Derby special report

    • “Shades of Shergar”: Desert Crown gives Sir Michael Stoute a sixth winner in the Derby
    • Tuesday takes the spotlight on FridayOaks winner gives Aidan O’Brien a record 41st British Classic

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Eric Smiley
    • Dressage: Pammy Hutton

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Dressage multi-medallist Carl Hester on what keeps him motivated
    • All in a day’s work: The working horse expert
    • In the spotlight: Successful lightweight hunter Gleenkeeran Dance In The Deep
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • A different view: How horses’ vision differs to humans – and how an understanding of this can help our relationship with them and joint performance

    Features 

    • Ready for the Great British summer: How to tackle overheating, sunburn and flies
    • Risky business: Nostalgic vets’ tales from days or yore

    Property and kit

    • Charm and character: Find a new home in Devon, Leicestershire or Monmouthshire
    • Casual comfort: Check out these riding tights and leggings

    Hunting

    • From the field: H&H’s hunting editor discovers a form of pressure that nearly matches jumping a big hedge

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Royal Bath and West, Hertfordshire County, Cheshire and more
    • Showing: Hambleton District, Festival of Showing, Native Breeds Ridden Festival and more
    • Eventing: Tweseldown, Bishop Burton, Pontispool and Shelford Manor
    • Dressage: Manor Grange Equestrian, Burrows Court Farm, Alnwick Ford EC and Colraine EC
    • Point-to-point: Pembrokeshire, Albrighton and Woodland (South) and Tiverton Stagounds

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

