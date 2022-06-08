Horse & Hound; 9 June 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 June, features our Derby special report, which includes a review of the action from both days of the famous meeting. We also bring you an exclusive interview with dressage multi-medallist Carl Hester to find out what keeps him motivated and we also reveal nostalgic vets’ tales from days or yore. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how horses’ vision differs to humans – and how an understanding of this can help our relationship with them and joint performance, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 June 2022

News

Seven-figure cash boost for eventing

Disappointment at overweight show horses

Gene editing: a plus or a minus for horse welfare

Research shows many bits do not fit

Derby special report

“Shades of Shergar”: Desert Crown gives Sir Michael Stoute a sixth winner in the Derby

Tuesday takes the spotlight on Friday: Oaks winner gives Aidan O’Brien a record 41st British Classic

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Eric Smiley

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

People and horses

H&H interview: Dressage multi-medallist Carl Hester on what keeps him motivated

All in a day’s work: The working horse expert

In the spotlight: Successful lightweight hunter Gleenkeeran Dance In The Deep

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A different view: How horses’ vision differs to humans – and how an understanding of this can help our relationship with them and joint performance

Features

Ready for the Great British summer: How to tackle overheating, sunburn and flies

Risky business: Nostalgic vets’ tales from days or yore

Property and kit

Charm and character: Find a new home in Devon, Leicestershire or Monmouthshire

Casual comfort: Check out these riding tights and leggings

Hunting

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor discovers a form of pressure that nearly matches jumping a big hedge

Reports

Showjumping: Royal Bath and West, Hertfordshire County, Cheshire and more

Showing: Hambleton District, Festival of Showing, Native Breeds Ridden Festival and more

Eventing: Tweseldown, Bishop Burton, Pontispool and Shelford Manor

Dressage: Manor Grange Equestrian, Burrows Court Farm, Alnwick Ford EC and Colraine EC

Point-to-point: Pembrokeshire, Albrighton and Woodland (South) and Tiverton Stagounds

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine