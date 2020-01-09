Horse & Hound; 9 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 January, don’t miss our “Training special” including life lessons by Carl Hester, plus training advice from Piggy French and the impact of rider asymmetry. We also look into the benefit of university riding clubs, plus how to get into working with horses. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore the work-up process for investigating lameness and in H&H interview we talk to British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews. Check out our hunting features, including a look back at historic hunting records, plus we have reports from Liverpool International and racing and point-to-point action and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 January 2020

News

More changes as Tokyo 2020 approaches

UK equestrians rally to support Australia

Improving bloodstock industry after report

Endurance is changing but far more to be done

Liverpool report

Showjumping: Billy Twomey’s grand prix glory

Dressage: Carl Hester and Nip Tuck dominate

Eventing: Padraig McCarthy on flying form

Training special



Life lessons: Dressage star Carl Hester on keeping perspective and surrounding yourself with positive people

Rider biomechanics: The impact asymmetry has on a horse’s way of going

Training diary: Chloe Winchester on the benefits of training abroad

Piggy French: The Badminton winner addresses three comon problems

Features

Riding at university: The benefits of riding clubs

Working with horses: The options if a long degree is not your cup of tea

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equine lecturer

Vet clinic: Exploring the “work-up” process

H&H interview: British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews on being at the helm

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: Rowan Willis

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Hunting diaries: A look back at historic hunting records

Legends of the chase: Bryan Pheasey

A day’s hunting with: The West Percy

Hunter of a lifetime: Pretty Lady

From the field: Bring on the new term

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Racing: Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Larkhill

Classified ads



Horses for sale

