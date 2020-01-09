Horse & Hound; 9 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 January, don’t miss our “Training special” including life lessons by Carl Hester, plus training advice from Piggy French and the impact of rider asymmetry. We also look into the benefit of university riding clubs, plus how to get into working with horses. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore the work-up process for investigating lameness and in H&H interview we talk to British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews. Check out our hunting features, including a look back at historic hunting records, plus we have reports from Liverpool International and racing and point-to-point action and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 January 2020
News
- More changes as Tokyo 2020 approaches
- UK equestrians rally to support Australia
- Improving bloodstock industry after report
- Endurance is changing but far more to be done
Liverpool report
- Showjumping: Billy Twomey’s grand prix glory
- Dressage: Carl Hester and Nip Tuck dominate
- Eventing: Padraig McCarthy on flying form
Training special
- Life lessons: Dressage star Carl Hester on keeping perspective and surrounding yourself with positive people
- Rider biomechanics: The impact asymmetry has on a horse’s way of going
- Training diary: Chloe Winchester on the benefits of training abroad
- Piggy French: The Badminton winner addresses three comon problems
Features
- Riding at university: The benefits of riding clubs
- Working with horses: The options if a long degree is not your cup of tea
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The equine lecturer
- Vet clinic: Exploring the “work-up” process
- H&H interview: British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews on being at the helm
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Rowan Willis
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Hunting diaries: A look back at historic hunting records
- Legends of the chase: Bryan Pheasey
- A day’s hunting with: The West Percy
- Hunter of a lifetime: Pretty Lady
- From the field: Bring on the new term
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Larkhill
Classified ads
- Horses for sale