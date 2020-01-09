Trending:

Horse & Hound; 9 January 2020

Horse & Hound

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 January, don’t miss our “Training special” including life lessons by Carl Hester, plus training advice from Piggy French and the impact of rider asymmetry. We also look into the benefit of university riding clubs, plus how to get into working with horses. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore the work-up process for investigating lameness and in H&H interview we talk to British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews. Check out our hunting features, including a look back at historic hunting records, plus we have reports from Liverpool International and racing and point-to-point action and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 January 2020

News

  • More changes as Tokyo 2020 approaches
  • UK equestrians rally to support Australia
  • Improving bloodstock industry after report
  • Endurance is changing but far more to be done

Liverpool report

  • Showjumping: Billy Twomey’s grand prix glory
  • Dressage: Carl Hester and Nip Tuck dominate
  • Eventing: Padraig McCarthy on flying form

Training special

  • Life lessons: Dressage star Carl Hester on keeping perspective and surrounding yourself with positive people
  • Rider biomechanics: The impact asymmetry has on a horse’s way of going
  • Training diary: Chloe Winchester on the benefits of training abroad
  • Piggy French: The Badminton winner addresses three comon problems

Features

  • Riding at university: The benefits of riding clubs
  • Working with horses: The options if a long degree is not your cup of tea

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: The equine lecturer
  • Vet clinic: Exploring the “work-up” process
  • H&H interview: British Eventing’s CEO Jude Matthews on being at the helm
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Showjumping: Rowan Willis
  • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
  • Hunting: Andrew Sallis
  • Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

  • Hunting diaries: A look back at historic hunting records
  • Legends of the chase: Bryan Pheasey
  • A day’s hunting with: The West Percy
  • Hunter of a lifetime: Pretty Lady
  • From the field: Bring on the new term

Reports

  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Racing: Sandown Park
  • Point-to-point: Larkhill

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

Get your magazine today