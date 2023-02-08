Horse & Hound; 9 February 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 February, features an interview with international grand prix dressage rider Andrew Gould plus we investigate how neurodiverse riders cope with equestrian competition – and whether more could be done to help them, and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we provide you with a guide to lameness evaluations. We have an exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Rebecca Penny for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, Oisin Murphy delights in a day flying over the Ledbury hedges behind the visiting North Cotswold hounds ahead of his return to Flat racing. Plus meet hunter of a lifetime Blue Shamrock, who’s been perfect from day one, H&H’s hunting editor ponders the many services hunt staff offer, and more. In our nostalgic legends of the sport feature, we take a look back on the life and times of Hickstead, the showjumper who had a “nightmare” start but went on to Olympic glory.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 February 2023
News
- Should fences be removed after horse falls?
- Equine welfare rules extended in eventing
- Why eating is not the only determiner of welfare
- Ensuring those at the top are the right ones
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: International grand prix dressage rider Andrew Gould
- All in a day’s work: The stud groom
- In the spotlight: Champion lead-rein show pony Derw Dream Boy
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- In the eye of the beholder: A guide to lameness evaluations
Features
- Hidden differences: How neurodiverse riders cope with equestrian competition – and whether more could be done to help them
- La vie est belle: A riding holiday in south-west France
Property and kit
- Wander into the West Country: Properties to consider in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall
- Time to layer up: A selection of ladies’ gilets for riding, yard work and more
Hunting
- ‘Hunting gives me a great thrill’: Oisin Murphy delights in a day flying over the Ledbury hedges behind the visiting North Cotswold hounds
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
- Hunter of a lifetime: Blue Shamrock, who’s been perfect from day one
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor ponders the many services hunt staff offer
Reports
- Showjumping: Aintree EC, Bury Farm EC and news from abroad
- Dressage: Vale View Equestrian, Parwood EC and Netherton Equestrian Area Festivals
- Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club, South East Hunt Club and Sinnington Hunt
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Hickstead, the showjumper who had a “nightmare” start but went on to Olympic glory
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more