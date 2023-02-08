Horse & Hound; 9 February 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 9 February, features an interview with international grand prix dressage rider Andrew Gould plus we investigate how neurodiverse riders cope with equestrian competition – and whether more could be done to help them, and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we provide you with a guide to lameness evaluations. We have an exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Rebecca Penny for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, Oisin Murphy delights in a day flying over the Ledbury hedges behind the visiting North Cotswold hounds ahead of his return to Flat racing. Plus meet hunter of a lifetime Blue Shamrock, who’s been perfect from day one, H&H’s hunting editor ponders the many services hunt staff offer, and more. In our nostalgic legends of the sport feature, we take a look back on the life and times of Hickstead, the showjumper who had a “nightmare” start but went on to Olympic glory.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 February 2023

News

Should fences be removed after horse falls?

Equine welfare rules extended in eventing

Why eating is not the only determiner of welfare

Ensuring those at the top are the right ones

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: International grand prix dressage rider Andrew Gould

All in a day’s work: The stud groom

In the spotlight: Champion lead-rein show pony Derw Dream Boy

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

In the eye of the beholder: A guide to lameness evaluations

Features

Hidden differences: How neurodiverse riders cope with equestrian competition – and whether more could be done to help them

La vie est belle: A riding holiday in south-west France

Property and kit

Wander into the West Country: Properties to consider in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall

Time to layer up: A selection of ladies’ gilets for riding, yard work and more

Hunting

‘Hunting gives me a great thrill’: Oisin Murphy delights in a day flying over the Ledbury hedges behind the visiting North Cotswold hounds

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

Hunter of a lifetime: Blue Shamrock, who’s been perfect from day one

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor ponders the many services hunt staff offer

Reports

Showjumping: Aintree EC, Bury Farm EC and news from abroad

Dressage: Vale View Equestrian, Parwood EC and Netherton Equestrian Area Festivals

Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club, South East Hunt Club and Sinnington Hunt

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Hickstead, the showjumper who had a “nightmare” start but went on to Olympic glory

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine