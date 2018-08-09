Horse & Hound; 9 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 9 August 2018, don’t miss our eight-page report from the London Global Champions Tour, plus read our feature on unusual equine companions. We also shadow the team behind the scenes at the Festival of Hunting. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the challenges of hand-rearing foals, and we talk to Australian showjumper Rowan Willis about his WEG dream. Check out reports from the Festival of British Eventing, racing action from the Qatar Goodwood Festival and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 August 2018

News

Scientists research how and why we use whips

Maternity rules for dressage, but not eventing

The fight continues for safer horseboxes

Astonishment over FEI neck strap ruling

London GCT report

Brash battles it out: The Scotsman takes the grand prix honours

Maher holds his nerve: Brit helps his team to Global Champion League glory

Comment: John Whitaker

World number one on top form: Dutchman Harrie Smolders’ winning ways

US young riders shine: A strong contingent from across the pond impress

Features

Access all areas: H&H shadows the team at the Festival of Hunting

Unusual companions: We meet some unlikely equine friends

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Event Rider Masters sports director Martyn Johnson

Property: Equestrian hideaways in Cornwall

Vet clinic: The challenges of hand-rearing, plus worming advice

H&H interview: Australian showjumper Rowan Willis on his WEG dream



NEW Fix it: Eventer Padraig McCarthy on making spooky horses bolder across country

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Julie Templeton

Racing: George Baker

Reports

Eventing: Festival of British Eventing, Chilham and highlights



Dressage: Mount Ballan, The Cabin and highlights



Breeding: Ermelo World Breeding Dressage Championships

Showjumping: Wales & West, Codham and Heckington



Showing: NPS Championships and AHS Nationals

Racing: Qatar Goodwood Festival, plus bloodstock

Classified ads



Horses for sale

