Horse & Hound; 9 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 9 August 2018, don’t miss our eight-page report from the London Global Champions Tour, plus read our feature on unusual equine companions. We also shadow the team behind the scenes at the Festival of Hunting. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the challenges of hand-rearing foals, and we talk to Australian showjumper Rowan Willis about his WEG dream. Check out reports from the Festival of British Eventing, racing action from the Qatar Goodwood Festival and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 August 2018
News
- Scientists research how and why we use whips
- Maternity rules for dressage, but not eventing
- The fight continues for safer horseboxes
- Astonishment over FEI neck strap ruling
London GCT report
- Brash battles it out: The Scotsman takes the grand prix honours
- Maher holds his nerve: Brit helps his team to Global Champion League glory
- Comment: John Whitaker
- World number one on top form: Dutchman Harrie Smolders’ winning ways
- US young riders shine: A strong contingent from across the pond impress
Features
- Access all areas: H&H shadows the team at the Festival of Hunting
- Unusual companions: We meet some unlikely equine friends
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Event Rider Masters sports director Martyn Johnson
- Property: Equestrian hideaways in Cornwall
- Vet clinic: The challenges of hand-rearing, plus worming advice
- H&H interview: Australian showjumper Rowan Willis on his WEG dream
- NEW Fix it: Eventer Padraig McCarthy on making spooky horses bolder across country
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Julie Templeton
- Racing: George Baker
Reports
- Eventing: Festival of British Eventing, Chilham and highlights
- Dressage: Mount Ballan, The Cabin and highlights
- Breeding: Ermelo World Breeding Dressage Championships
- Showjumping: Wales & West, Codham and Heckington
- Showing: NPS Championships and AHS Nationals
- Racing: Qatar Goodwood Festival, plus bloodstock
Classified ads
- Horses for sale