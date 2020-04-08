Horse & Hound; 9 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 April, don’t miss our “Training special” including features on a versatile approach to coaching riders, eventer Gemma Tattersall on perfecting your showjumping warm-up and more. Plus, read about how to have a winning mindset during these tough times, and check out our “Lost Grand National special” – we take a look back at the great races that did’t go to plan, talk to Dorset trainer Robert Walford and more. We also visit top dressage rider Laura Tomlinson at her new set-up and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore rectal palpation. In our hunting content, H&H’s photographers share their favourite snaps from the season.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 April 2020

News

Current insurance myths busted

Survey shows virus’ effects on riders

More drug-testing for “high-risk” countries

Lorry licence warning after court case

Training special

Remote training: A more versatile approach to coaching riders

Flying high: Equestrianism’s quest to improve thanks to technology

Warming-up: Eventer Gemma Tattersall on how to perfect your showjumping preparation

Mindset training: Develop a winning attitude in these tough times

Lost Grand National special



All in a day’s work: Aintree clerk of the course

H&H interview: We visit Dorset racehorse trainer Robert Walford

Bomb scares and foot and mouth: The times the great race didn’t go to plan

Memories: Marcus Armytage on his win

Features

Access all areas: Behind the scenes at dressage rider Laura Tomlinson’s new yard

Summer rugging: Keeping your horse clean and bite-free, plus our top picks

Sustainable stables: Constructing a yard without draining the environment

Regulars

Vet clinic: Rectal palpation – the reasons and risks

Life lessons: Former top eventer and Olympian Ian Stark

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Nick Skelton

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Hunting

Hunter of a lifetime: The once “unmanageable” character Paddy

On camera: Favourite pictures of this season

Classified ads



Horses for sale

