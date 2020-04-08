Horse & Hound; 9 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 9 April, don’t miss our “Training special” including features on a versatile approach to coaching riders, eventer Gemma Tattersall on perfecting your showjumping warm-up and more. Plus, read about how to have a winning mindset during these tough times, and check out our “Lost Grand National special” – we take a look back at the great races that did’t go to plan, talk to Dorset trainer Robert Walford and more. We also visit top dressage rider Laura Tomlinson at her new set-up and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore rectal palpation. In our hunting content, H&H’s photographers share their favourite snaps from the season.
News
- Current insurance myths busted
- Survey shows virus’ effects on riders
- More drug-testing for “high-risk” countries
- Lorry licence warning after court case
Training special
- Remote training: A more versatile approach to coaching riders
- Flying high: Equestrianism’s quest to improve thanks to technology
- Warming-up: Eventer Gemma Tattersall on how to perfect your showjumping preparation
- Mindset training: Develop a winning attitude in these tough times
Lost Grand National special
- All in a day’s work: Aintree clerk of the course
- H&H interview: We visit Dorset racehorse trainer Robert Walford
- Bomb scares and foot and mouth: The times the great race didn’t go to plan
- Memories: Marcus Armytage on his win
Features
- Access all areas: Behind the scenes at dressage rider Laura Tomlinson’s new yard
- Summer rugging: Keeping your horse clean and bite-free, plus our top picks
- Sustainable stables: Constructing a yard without draining the environment
Regulars
- Vet clinic: Rectal palpation – the reasons and risks
- Life lessons: Former top eventer and Olympian Ian Stark
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Nick Skelton
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
Hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: The once “unmanageable” character Paddy
- On camera: Favourite pictures of this season
Classified ads
- Horses for sale