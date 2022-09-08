Horse & Hound; 8 September 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 8 September, is our 20-page Burghley special report with the brilliant Piggy March and Vanir Kamira celebrated as our cover stars (photo by Peter Nixon), as well as opinion from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips. There are also columns from Anna Ross and showing judge Pam Prickett for the dressage and showing aficionados. Also in this week’s issue, is our preview for the World Eventing Championships, including ones to watch and how to follow the action if you can’t be there in person (don’t worry, we’ll have you covered with all the news, reports and analysis throughout on HorseandHound.co.uk). This week’s interview is with this summer’s Hickstead Derby winner Shane Breen, while for our hunting fans, we look at how Sir Alfred Munnings captured the essence of the chase in his art. This week’s Vet Clinic looks at the veterinary issues typically associated with gaited horses and we have reports from the world of eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing as well.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 September 2022
News
- Heartbroken family’s farewell to 13-year-old rider
- Para riders ask to compete at higher level
- Body protection stigma exists, but times are changing
- Calls for horses to be included in social prescribing funds
Eventing worlds preview
- Ones to watch: The teams and individuals with a chance of medal glory
- How to follow: What’s happening when and how to watch, plus H&H’s coverage
Burghley special report
- The story: How Piggy March and Vanir Kamira took top honours
- Dressage: Kitty King shows the selectors what she could have done in Pratoni
- Opinion: Nick Burton
- Cross-country: Who was really up for Derek di Grazia’s big challenge?
- Course analysis: The fences that had the greatest influence on Saturday
- Showjumping: The final day sees many changes on the leaderboard
- The scoreboard: Every riders’ final result
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Pam Prickett
People and horses
- H&H interview: This summer’s Hickstead Derby winner Shane Breen
- All in a day’s work: Event horse breeder Bridget Parker
- In the spotlight: Showjumper Salt’N Peppa
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Unique gaits: The veterinary issues associated with gaited horses
Property and kit
- Property: Historic houses for modern equestrians
- Products: Clippers
Hunting
- Hunting in art: The great work of Sir Alfred Munnings
Reports
- Eventing: Burghley young event horse final, Wellington and more
- Dressage: Bury Farm high profile, Port Royal and Sparsholt College area festivals and more
- Showjumping: Hickstead’s All England September Tour, plus Scope
- Showing: Retraining of Racehorses national championships, NPS Area 4 and Edenbridge and Oxted
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more