Horse & Hound; 8 September 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 8 September, is our 20-page Burghley special report with the brilliant Piggy March and Vanir Kamira celebrated as our cover stars (photo by Peter Nixon), as well as opinion from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips. There are also columns from Anna Ross and showing judge Pam Prickett for the dressage and showing aficionados. Also in this week’s issue, is our preview for the World Eventing Championships, including ones to watch and how to follow the action if you can’t be there in person (don’t worry, we’ll have you covered with all the news, reports and analysis throughout on HorseandHound.co.uk). This week’s interview is with this summer’s Hickstead Derby winner Shane Breen, while for our hunting fans, we look at how Sir Alfred Munnings captured the essence of the chase in his art. This week’s Vet Clinic looks at the veterinary issues typically associated with gaited horses and we have reports from the world of eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing as well.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 September 2022

News

Heartbroken family’s farewell to 13-year-old rider

Para riders ask to compete at higher level

Body protection stigma exists, but times are changing

Calls for horses to be included in social prescribing funds

Eventing worlds preview

Ones to watch: The teams and individuals with a chance of medal glory

How to follow: What’s happening when and how to watch, plus H&H’s coverage

Burghley special report

The story: How Piggy March and Vanir Kamira took top honours

Dressage: Kitty King shows the selectors what she could have done in Pratoni

Opinion: Nick Burton

Cross-country: Who was really up for Derek di Grazia’s big challenge?

Course analysis: The fences that had the greatest influence on Saturday

Showjumping: The final day sees many changes on the leaderboard

The scoreboard: Every riders’ final result

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Pam Prickett

People and horses

H&H interview: This summer’s Hickstead Derby winner Shane Breen

All in a day’s work: Event horse breeder Bridget Parker

In the spotlight: Showjumper Salt’N Peppa

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Unique gaits: The veterinary issues associated with gaited horses

Property and kit

Property: Historic houses for modern equestrians

Products: Clippers

Hunting

Hunting in art: The great work of Sir Alfred Munnings

Reports

Eventing: Burghley young event horse final, Wellington and more

Dressage: Bury Farm high profile, Port Royal and Sparsholt College area festivals and more

Showjumping: Hickstead’s All England September Tour, plus Scope

Showing: Retraining of Racehorses national championships, NPS Area 4 and Edenbridge and Oxted

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

