Horse & Hound; 8 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 8 October, don’t miss our “Veteran special” including the older horses thriving in their twilight years and much more. In H&H interview, we talk to former Badminton media director Julian Seaman, plus Olympic eventer Chris Burton reveals his life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore equine euthanasia, plus we go behind the scenes at some of the most luxurious stable yards. Check out our hunting content, including stunning pictures from a morning’s autumn hunting with the Bicester with Whaddon Chase and more. We have reports from across the disciplines and enjoy our long-read nostalgic feature “Legends of the sport” – this week we remember the “immortal” legendary racehorse Arkle.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 October 2020
News
- The wide impact of feed manufacturer’s contamination
- Legal case sparks liability insurance warning
- The effect of clean air plans on equestrianism
Veteran special
- Raucous retirees: Former equine stars who still get up to some crazy antics
- Life after work: When service horses end the day job
- Wise heads: Older horses thriving in their twilight years
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mary King
- Showing: Tim Wiggett
People and horses
- H&H interview: Media director Julian Seaman on his many contrasting jobs in equestrianism
- 5 minutes with: Chinese event rider Alex Hua Tian on pink jodhpurs and more
- All in a day’s work: The zoo breeding director
- Life lessons: Olympic eventer Chris Burton on nervous time-wasting
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hutning diary
Vet clinic
- Equine euthanasia: H&H offers advice on making the toughest call for an elderly or infirm horse
Features
- In the ring: Our pick of hats and boots on the market
- High-spec stabling: The most luxurious yards
Hunting
- On camera: A beautiful autumn morning with the Bicester with Whaddon Chase
- Hunting life: A Beaufort bitch wins at a virtual show and much more
- Comment: Robert McCarthy
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Gentle giant” Talbot
Reports
- Showjumping: Arena UK and highlights
- Eventing: Highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
- Racing: Longchamp
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The supremacy of legendary racehorse Arkle
Classified ads
- Horses for sale