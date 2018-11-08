Horse & Hound; 8 November 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 8 November 2018, don’t miss our ‘World War I special’, including horse hero Warrior, plus one diary reveals equine life during battle and more. We also talk to eventer Richard Jones about his future four-star hopes and in ‘Vet clinic’ we look into grafting techniques for damaged eyes. Also, read our reports from across the disciplines including out and about with opening meets, National Hunt action and Flat racing from the Breeders’ Cup and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 November 2018
News
- Changing times for the equestrian world
- Communication and rider safety under discussion
- The pitfalls of buying horses abroad
- No budget relief for equestrian businesses
- Breeding Life: KWPN tops the 2018 rankings across the disciplines and more
World War I special
- Horse hero: Warrior, who “the Germans couldn’t kill”
- Equine life in war: One special diary that reveals some poignant moments
- Returning horses: The efforts made to stabilise the equine population post-war
Features
- Legends of the chase: Michael Hedley MFH
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Proper” type Trampus
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Kennel-huntsman Nick Hopkins from the Beaufort
- Property: Irish delights
- Vet clinic: Grafting techniques for diseased or damaged eyes
- H&H interview: Event rider Richard Jones talks about his future four-star hopes
- Fix it: Dressage rider Samantha Thurman-Baker on the key to a square halt
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
Reports
- Hunting: Taunton Vale, the Quorn and the Kimblewick
- Eventing: Highlights
- Dressage: Beacons Equestrian, Vale View and highlights
- Showjumping: Bury Farm and international highlights
- Racing: Wetherby, Ascot, Churchill Downs, plus bloodstock
- Team chasing: Essex and Suffolk
Classified ads
- Horses for sale