Horse & Hound; 8 February 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 February, don’t miss our interview with five-star event rider Bubby Upton, who is returning from a serious injury to compete again. We also investigate how important lower-leg position is and whether stirrup length and physique play a part, plus we put puissance specialist Mr Blue Sky UK in the spotlight. Plus, in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look into how to best treat hoof abscesses. We have exclusive columns from William Funnell and Stuart Hollings for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Stonehall Harriers in Co Limerick, plus we feature hound breeder and long-serving master of the New Forest, Sir Newton Rycroft.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 February 2024
News
- Questions and concerns about amateur showing series
- Event photography of children in the spotlight
- How the experience of McDonald’s could help us
- Former racehorses celebrated
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People & horses
- H&H interview: Bubby Upton
- All in a day’s work: Equestrian model
- In the spotlight: Mr Blue Sky UK
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Trouble afoot: Treating hoof abscesses
Kit and property
- Kit out the kids: Clothing for younger riders
- Spick and span: Immaculately presented properties
Features
-
Lower-leg goals: How important is lower-leg position and how do stirrup length and physique play a part?
Hunting
- ‘Real old Irish hunting’: A day with the Stonehall Harriers in Co Limerick
- ‘The analytical mind of a classical scholar’: hound breeder and long-serving master of the New Forest, Sir Newton Rycroft
Reports
- Dressage: Parwood and Bishop Burton Winter Area Festivals and more
- Showjumping: Kelsall Hill EC and more
- Racing: Sandown Park, Musselburgh and more
- Point-to-point: Combined Services at Larkhill and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Dancing Brave: the Flat racing sensation of 1986
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more