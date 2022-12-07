Horse & Hound; 8 December 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 December, features the full review of The Horse & Hound Award winners, which includes a look at each and every one of the winners that were announced at the awards last week. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our review of the year, which includes a look back at some of the news, key images and the horses and equestrians we’ve lost in 2022. Also in this week’s issue, there is an interview with native pony producer Lauren Brill, and the Vet Clinic pages look into club foot in horses, plus we preview the London International Horse Show. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. We also have features surrounding vets’ lives, a focus on calmers, and in this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Cotswold, meet hunter of a lifetime Louis, who is a master’s horse, and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 December 2022

News

Farewell to a legend

Bringing the benefit of horses to more people

Making good employment the norm

Welfare concern over UAE endurance champs

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

Hail the champions!

Lifetime Achievement

Pikeur Professional Rider and Pivo Amateur Rider

Bloomfields Horse and Equo Pony

Equipe Moment and Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider

Absorbine Groom and NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and The Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer

HorseDialog Inspiration and Agria Horse of a Lifetime

Review of the Year

The whole picture: The images that sum up 2022

News reviewed: The stories that hit the headlines

In memoriam: People who shaped the horse world

Farewell to…: The top horses we’ve lost this year

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Native pony producer Lauren Brill

All in a day’s work: Eventing estate agent

A vet’s life: Carbolic soap and blistering

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Fixing a foot: Club foot

Calmer focus

Ease the stress: Calmers

London International Horse Show preview

The class of ’22: The under-25 jumping final

Dressage in numbers: Swat up on all the stats

Need to know guide

Hunting

Birthday fun: Cotswold

Hunter of a lifetime: Master’s horse Louis

‘They’re not soft’: Following Harriers in Ireland

Reports

Showjumping: British Showjumping winter classic

Showing: Royal Welsh winter fair

Dressage: Burrows Court, Hascombe and more

Racing: Sandown Park, Aintree and more

Point-to-point: Wheatland

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

