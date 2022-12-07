Horse & Hound; 8 December 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 8 December, features the full review of The Horse & Hound Award winners, which includes a look at each and every one of the winners that were announced at the awards last week. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our review of the year, which includes a look back at some of the news, key images and the horses and equestrians we’ve lost in 2022. Also in this week’s issue, there is an interview with native pony producer Lauren Brill, and the Vet Clinic pages look into club foot in horses, plus we preview the London International Horse Show. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. We also have features surrounding vets’ lives, a focus on calmers, and in this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Cotswold, meet hunter of a lifetime Louis, who is a master’s horse, and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 8 December 2022
News
- Farewell to a legend
- Bringing the benefit of horses to more people
- Making good employment the norm
- Welfare concern over UAE endurance champs
H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
- Hail the champions!
- Lifetime Achievement
- Pikeur Professional Rider and Pivo Amateur Rider
- Bloomfields Horse and Equo Pony
- Equipe Moment and Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider
- Absorbine Groom and NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and The Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer
- HorseDialog Inspiration and Agria Horse of a Lifetime
Review of the Year
- The whole picture: The images that sum up 2022
- News reviewed: The stories that hit the headlines
- In memoriam: People who shaped the horse world
- Farewell to…: The top horses we’ve lost this year
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Native pony producer Lauren Brill
- All in a day’s work: Eventing estate agent
- A vet’s life: Carbolic soap and blistering
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Fixing a foot: Club foot
Calmer focus
- Ease the stress: Calmers
London International Horse Show preview
- The class of ’22: The under-25 jumping final
- Dressage in numbers: Swat up on all the stats
- Need to know guide
Hunting
- Birthday fun: Cotswold
- Hunter of a lifetime: Master’s horse Louis
- ‘They’re not soft’: Following Harriers in Ireland
Reports
- Showjumping: British Showjumping winter classic
- Showing: Royal Welsh winter fair
- Dressage: Burrows Court, Hascombe and more
- Racing: Sandown Park, Aintree and more
- Point-to-point: Wheatland
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more