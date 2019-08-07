Horse & Hound; 8 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 8 August 2019, read all about the British success at the LGCT London and our big hope for an Olympic ticket in showjumping. Check out our full report from the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe, plus read Mark Todd’s exclusive comment on what eventing must do now to survive. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into preparing an ex-racehorse for the show ring, and in H&H interview we talk to Irish team event rider Ciaran Glynn. Read reports from across the disciplineS, including racing action from “Glorious Goodwood”, showing and showjumping from the New Forest Show and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 August 2019
News
- Top teams aim for Europeans success
- Welfare warning over excessive travelling
- Tackling the rider weight issue
- Industry ‘naive’ in its treatment of grooms
LGCT London
- Grand prix: Ben Maher takes the glory on home turf
- Global Champions League: A risky strategy pays off for the London Knights
- CSI5* classes: Stallion overcomes ‘mood swing’ to win
- CSI2* classes: Matt Sampson enjoys a birthday weekend to remember
- Comment: William Funnell
Feature
- Mark Todd: The people he helped give a career leg-up
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The jouster
- Property: On the farm
- Vet clinic: Preparing an ex-racehorse for the show ring
- H&H interview: Irish team event rider Ciaran Glynn
- Fix it: Danielle Heath on nailing a supreme show
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Julie Templeton
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Racing: Harry Bentley
Reports
- Showjumping: Cherwell and New Forest Show
- Eventing: Festival of British Eventing and Chilham
- Dressage: Cabin, Mount Ballan, highlights and more
- Breeding: World Breeding Dressage Championships
- Showing: Royal Welsh, New Forest Show and more
- Hunting: The latest news
- Racing: Goodwood, plus bloodstock
Classified ads
- Horses for sale