Horse & Hound; 8 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 8 August 2019, read all about the British success at the LGCT London and our big hope for an Olympic ticket in showjumping. Check out our full report from the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe, plus read Mark Todd’s exclusive comment on what eventing must do now to survive. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into preparing an ex-racehorse for the show ring, and in H&H interview we talk to Irish team event rider Ciaran Glynn. Read reports from across the disciplineS, including racing action from “Glorious Goodwood”, showing and showjumping from the New Forest Show and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 August 2019

News

Top teams aim for Europeans success

Welfare warning over excessive travelling

Tackling the rider weight issue

Industry ‘naive’ in its treatment of grooms

LGCT London



Grand prix: Ben Maher takes the glory on home turf

Global Champions League: A risky strategy pays off for the London Knights

CSI5* classes: Stallion overcomes ‘mood swing’ to win

CSI2* classes: Matt Sampson enjoys a birthday weekend to remember

Comment: William Funnell

Feature

Mark Todd: The people he helped give a career leg-up

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The jouster

Property: On the farm

Vet clinic: Preparing an ex-racehorse for the show ring

H&H interview: Irish team event rider Ciaran Glynn

Fix it: Danielle Heath on nailing a supreme show

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Julie Templeton

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Racing: Harry Bentley

Reports

Showjumping: Cherwell and New Forest Show

Eventing: Festival of British Eventing and Chilham

Dressage: Cabin, Mount Ballan, highlights and more

Breeding: World Breeding Dressage Championships

Showing: Royal Welsh, New Forest Show and more

Hunting: The latest news

Racing: Goodwood, plus bloodstock

