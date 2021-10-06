Horse & Hound; 7 October 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 October, we bring you our ex-racehorse special, which includes a look at amateur riders who’ve taken on thoroughbreds off the track, ex-racehorses who dazzle in new careers and more. We also bring an interview with Paralympic dressage rider Sophie Wells, a look at how to choose the right rug in winter and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into what vets and farriers learnt from the Olympic Games in Japan this summer. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 October 2021

News

Pressure on Government to tackle horse movement, smuggling and equine ID

Britain reflects on a super sporting summer

Major safety fears as the trailer test is scrapped

Sexual harassment “epidemic” and diversity must be tackled

Ex-racehorse special

All in a day’s work: Ex-racehorse charity founder

A new bond: Amateur riders who’ve taken on thoroughbreds off the track

Racing to the Olympics: Ex-racehorses who dazzle in new careers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Paralympic star Sophie Wells

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Tokyo talking points: What vets and farriers learnt from the Olympic Games in Japan this summer

Features

Property: Homes in the HOYS heartland as the October extravaganza approaches

Wrap up warm: How to choose the right rug in winter

Arena troubleshooting: We ask the experts what to do to tackle some common arena snags

Kit

Heavy duty: Turnout rugs to consider if you need a new one ahead of the chill

Reports

Eventing: Osberton, Kelsall Hill, Pontispool and Alnwick Ford

Showjumping: Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Scottish Horse of the Year and Northallerton EC

Showing: Breed show round-up

Dressage: Wix EC, Onley Grounds EC, Newbold Verdon EC, Cockshot, Swallowfield EC, Morris EC and more

Hunting

A Scottish sunset: Out with the Jed Forest

Hunting a new horse: How to get off to the right start with a new mount

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine