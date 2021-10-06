Horse & Hound; 7 October 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 October, we bring you our ex-racehorse special, which includes a look at amateur riders who’ve taken on thoroughbreds off the track, ex-racehorses who dazzle in new careers and more. We also bring an interview with Paralympic dressage rider Sophie Wells, a look at how to choose the right rug in winter and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into what vets and farriers learnt from the Olympic Games in Japan this summer. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
News
- Pressure on Government to tackle horse movement, smuggling and equine ID
- Britain reflects on a super sporting summer
- Major safety fears as the trailer test is scrapped
- Sexual harassment “epidemic” and diversity must be tackled
Ex-racehorse special
- All in a day’s work: Ex-racehorse charity founder
- A new bond: Amateur riders who’ve taken on thoroughbreds off the track
- Racing to the Olympics: Ex-racehorses who dazzle in new careers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Paralympic star Sophie Wells
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Tokyo talking points: What vets and farriers learnt from the Olympic Games in Japan this summer
Features
- Property: Homes in the HOYS heartland as the October extravaganza approaches
- Wrap up warm: How to choose the right rug in winter
- Arena troubleshooting: We ask the experts what to do to tackle some common arena snags
Kit
- Heavy duty: Turnout rugs to consider if you need a new one ahead of the chill
Reports
- Eventing: Osberton, Kelsall Hill, Pontispool and Alnwick Ford
- Showjumping: Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Scottish Horse of the Year and Northallerton EC
- Showing: Breed show round-up
- Dressage: Wix EC, Onley Grounds EC, Newbold Verdon EC, Cockshot, Swallowfield EC, Morris EC and more
Hunting
- A Scottish sunset: Out with the Jed Forest
- Hunting a new horse: How to get off to the right start with a new mount
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more