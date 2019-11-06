Horse & Hound; 7 November 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 November 2019, don’t miss our ‘Veteran special’ including why growing old with your horse can be uplifting and much more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at pinpointing neck pain in horses, and don’t miss our picture gallery from opening meets across the country. We also talk to talented young event rider Cathal Daniels, plus read our hunting features in which we explore the deep-rooted links between the sport and racing and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 November 2019

News

FEI changes for 2020: what’s on the cards?

Significant challenges to be faced in Tokyo

Experts bust myths on worming horses

Veteran special

Life partnerships: Why growing old with your horse can be uplifting

The cost of a veteran: Do the rewards outweigh the challenges of older horses?

Still competitive: What you can aim for with your veteran across the disciplines

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The ex-jump jockey

Property: South Downs

Vet clinic: Pinpointing neck pain in horses

H&H interview: Young Irish eventer Cathal Daniels

Fix it: Event rider Millie Dumas on keeping horses focused across country

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Dressage: Carl Hester

Racing Kim Bailey

Hunting

A day’s hunting with the Tetcott

Out and about: Pictures from the opening meets

Hunter of a lifetime: Pigwidgeon

Racing connections: The links between the two sports are deep-rooted

Hunt stalwart: Cattle farmer Phil Jones

Reports

Eventing: Highlights

Dressage: Vale View, highlights and more

Showjumping: Addington and highlights

Racing: Ascot, Wetherby and Santa Anita

Team chasing: Essex and Suffolk

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today