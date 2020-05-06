This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 7 May, is our ‘lost Badminton special’ in which we celebrate the great event that should have taken place this week through an exclusive interview with the five-star’s new director Jane Tuckwell, take a look back at the other Badmintons that didn’t go ahead and go behind the scenes to meet those who make the iconic horse trials happen. We also debate who might have won the 2020 title, celebrate some of the best horses to have graced the Badminton turf and invite Lucinda Green to reflect on her six impressive victories.

This issue is packed full of excellent reads to keep you entertained including our latest long-form ‘Legends of our sport’ article featuring AP McCoy, life lessons from the showjumping master that is John Whitaker, columns from Carl Hester, William Funnell, Simon Reynolds and Kim Bailey, plus much, much more, as outlined below. We hope you will enjoy every page.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 May 2020

News

Sports work with the government to resume

How the pandemic is affecting our industry

Rider’s two horses test positive for arsenic

New standards for frangible devices

Obituaries: John Hume and Michael Ings

Lost Badminton special

H&H interview: Badminton’s new director Jane Tuckwell

A gap in the calendar – we take a look back at the other lost Badmintons

Who would have won? Our experts on who may have taken the 2020 crown

Equine heroes, winners, record-breakers and more: the best horses to have graced the Badminton turf

Behind the scenes: Meet those who make the iconic horse trials happen

Lucinda Green reflects on her six impressive victories

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

5 minutes with: Show producer Justine Armstrong-Small on her first ponies and a missed vocation

All in a day’s work: Nutrition consultant Dr Dan Martin

We can’t wait to see: Group One-winning racehorse Battaash

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The flexion debate: The effect of differing head carriages on horses’ airways, plus the latest vet news

Training

Mindset training: Improve your performance by harnessing your nerves

Life lessons: Legendary showjumper John Whitaker on never giving up and more

Hunting

Joint-meets: The delights of doubling up

Staff changes: A round-up of who is heading where

Hunter of a lifetime: “Tough” horse, Nobby

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The 20-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy

