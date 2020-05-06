This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 7 May, is our ‘lost Badminton special’ in which we celebrate the great event that should have taken place this week through an exclusive interview with the five-star’s new director Jane Tuckwell, take a look back at the other Badmintons that didn’t go ahead and go behind the scenes to meet those who make the iconic horse trials happen. We also debate who might have won the 2020 title, celebrate some of the best horses to have graced the Badminton turf and invite Lucinda Green to reflect on her six impressive victories.
This issue is packed full of excellent reads to keep you entertained including our latest long-form ‘Legends of our sport’ article featuring AP McCoy, life lessons from the showjumping master that is John Whitaker, columns from Carl Hester, William Funnell, Simon Reynolds and Kim Bailey, plus much, much more, as outlined below. We hope you will enjoy every page.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 May 2020
News
- Sports work with the government to resume
- How the pandemic is affecting our industry
- Rider’s two horses test positive for arsenic
- New standards for frangible devices
- Obituaries: John Hume and Michael Ings
Lost Badminton special
- H&H interview: Badminton’s new director Jane Tuckwell
- A gap in the calendar – we take a look back at the other lost Badmintons
- Who would have won? Our experts on who may have taken the 2020 crown
- Equine heroes, winners, record-breakers and more: the best horses to have graced the Badminton turf
- Behind the scenes: Meet those who make the iconic horse trials happen
- Lucinda Green reflects on her six impressive victories
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- 5 minutes with: Show producer Justine Armstrong-Small on her first ponies and a missed vocation
- All in a day’s work: Nutrition consultant Dr Dan Martin
- We can’t wait to see: Group One-winning racehorse Battaash
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The flexion debate: The effect of differing head carriages on horses’ airways, plus the latest vet news
Training
- Mindset training: Improve your performance by harnessing your nerves
- Life lessons: Legendary showjumper John Whitaker on never giving up and more
Hunting
- Joint-meets: The delights of doubling up
- Staff changes: A round-up of who is heading where
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Tough” horse, Nobby
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The 20-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy
Classified ads
- Horses for sale