Horse & Hound; 7 March 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 March, we bring you an access all areas feature, which takes a look around the yard of multiple Irish champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, and we bring you a full preview of the Festival, which kicks off next week. Plus, we discover the pieces you need to ‘build’ the perfect event rider, plus we take a look at Badminton’s grassroots championship, 14 years since its inception. We also put Becky Moody’s grand prix dressage ride Jagerbomb in the spotlight and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how acupuncture works. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Kim Bailey for eventing and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Fitzwilliam in pictures, plus find out more about Major Gerald Gundry and we report from the Cotswold Hunt Scurry.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 March 2024
News
- Corporate vets or private practice – H&H investigates
- Sadness as major event will not run in 2024
- Proposed new Olympic eventing format
- Equestrian businesses investigated by HMRC
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People & horses
- Access all areas: Irish trainer Willie Mullins
- All in a day’s work: The Gold Cup maker
- In the spotlight: Becky Moody’s grand prix ride Jagerbomb
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Pinpoint pressure: How acupuncture works
Property and kit
- Bang for your buck: Value for money properties
- Put your foot in it: Technical stirrups
Features
- Raising the game: Badminton’s grassroots championship, 14 years on
- Sourcing the pieces to build the perfect event rider: Who do you want to emulate to win?
- Celebrating 100 years of the Gold Cup: Cheltenham preview
Hunting
- Relishing a dry day: Fitzwilliam
- ‘I felt chills down my spine’: Major Gerald Gundry
- William wins by a whisker: Cotswold Hunt Scurry
Reports
- Eventing: Poplar Park
- Dressage: Little Mill Equestrian and more
- Showjumping: Onley Grounds and more
- Showing: NPS Area 7, BSPS Area 14 and more
- Racing: Kelso and more
- Point-to-point: Blackmore and Sparkford Vale and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more