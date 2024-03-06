Horse & Hound; 7 March 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 7 March, we bring you an access all areas feature, which takes a look around the yard of multiple Irish champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, and we bring you a full preview of the Festival, which kicks off next week. Plus, we discover the pieces you need to ‘build’ the perfect event rider, plus we take a look at Badminton’s grassroots championship, 14 years since its inception. We also put Becky Moody’s grand prix dressage ride Jagerbomb in the spotlight and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how acupuncture works. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Kim Bailey for eventing and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Fitzwilliam in pictures, plus find out more about Major Gerald Gundry and we report from the Cotswold Hunt Scurry.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 March 2024

News

Corporate vets or private practice – H&H investigates

Sadness as major event will not run in 2024

Proposed new Olympic eventing format

Equestrian businesses investigated by HMRC

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Racing: Kim Bailey

People & horses

Access all areas: Irish trainer Willie Mullins

Irish trainer Willie Mullins All in a day’s work: The Gold Cup maker

In the spotlight: Becky Moody’s grand prix ride Jagerbomb

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Pinpoint pressure: How acupuncture works

Property and kit

Bang for your buck: Value for money properties

Value for money properties Put your foot in it: Technical stirrups

Features

Raising the game: Badminton’s grassroots championship, 14 years on

Badminton’s grassroots championship, 14 years on Sourcing the pieces to build the perfect event rider: Who do you want to emulate to win?

Celebrating 100 years of the Gold Cup: Cheltenham preview

Hunting

Relishing a dry day: Fitzwilliam

‘I felt chills down my spine’: Major Gerald Gundry

William wins by a whisker: Cotswold Hunt Scurry

Reports

Eventing: Poplar Park

Poplar Park Dressage: Little Mill Equestrian and more

Little Mill Equestrian and more Showjumping: Onley Grounds and more

Showing: NPS Area 7, BSPS Area 14 and more

Racing: Kelso and more

Point-to-point: Blackmore and Sparkford Vale and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine