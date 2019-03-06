Horse & Hound; 7 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 March 2019, don’t miss part two of our ‘Show guide’ issue, including our feature on how to survive show day, plus we visit Florida-based British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire and much more. Also check out our Cheltenham Festival preview, in which we meet Emma Lavelle’s big hope, Paisley Park, and we chat to top jockey Daryl Jacob. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we reveal what it means if your horse favours one side, and we talk to Connemara specialist Sandra Burton. Enjoy our hunting content, including days out with the West Wicklow, the Britannia Beagles and more, plus we have reports from across the disciplines.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 March 2019

News

FEI ‘stained its reputation’ with Tryon chaos

COBRA-style committee to tackle infections equine disease

When social media goes sour

Show guide: part two



Access all areas: Florida-based British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire

Surviving a show day: Advice from the experts

Polework power: Improve your horse’s way of going

Tack malfunctions: What happens when kit fails?

Adult camps: Why Pony Club nostalgia is so popular

Show listings: complete 2019 competition dates

Feature

H&H’s Festival of Eventing: All the details you need for this year’s event

Cheltenham Festival preview



Paisley Park: We meet Emma Lavelle’s big hope

Daryl Jacob: The jockey riding the crest of a wave

Festival fashion: Be a winner in the style stakes, plus bluffers’ guide to Cheltenham

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The Pony Club district commissioner

Property: Rural Devon

Vet clinic: What it means if your horse favours one side

H&H interview: Connemara specialist Sandra Burton discusses her success

Fix it: Dressage rider Alice Peternell on making horses more responsive

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: John Holliday

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Eventing: Mark Todd

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

Out with… The West Wicklow and more

Legends of the chase: Lord MacAndrew

Britannia Beagles: A hunt steeped in naval history

Hunter of a lifetime: “Perfect partner” Bruno

Reports

Dressage: Myerscough and highlights

Eventing: Isleham

Showjumping: Richmond EC and more

Showing: BSPA Winter Championships and more

Racing: Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso

Point-to-point: Godstone and more

Classified ads



Horses for sale

