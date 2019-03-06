Horse & Hound; 7 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 March 2019, don’t miss part two of our ‘Show guide’ issue, including our feature on how to survive show day, plus we visit Florida-based British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire and much more. Also check out our Cheltenham Festival preview, in which we meet Emma Lavelle’s big hope, Paisley Park, and we chat to top jockey Daryl Jacob. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we reveal what it means if your horse favours one side, and we talk to Connemara specialist Sandra Burton. Enjoy our hunting content, including days out with the West Wicklow, the Britannia Beagles and more, plus we have reports from across the disciplines.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 March 2019
News
- FEI ‘stained its reputation’ with Tryon chaos
- COBRA-style committee to tackle infections equine disease
- When social media goes sour
Show guide: part two
- Access all areas: Florida-based British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire
- Surviving a show day: Advice from the experts
- Polework power: Improve your horse’s way of going
- Tack malfunctions: What happens when kit fails?
- Adult camps: Why Pony Club nostalgia is so popular
- Show listings: complete 2019 competition dates
Feature
- H&H’s Festival of Eventing: All the details you need for this year’s event
Cheltenham Festival preview
- Paisley Park: We meet Emma Lavelle’s big hope
- Daryl Jacob: The jockey riding the crest of a wave
- Festival fashion: Be a winner in the style stakes, plus bluffers’ guide to Cheltenham
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The Pony Club district commissioner
- Property: Rural Devon
- Vet clinic: What it means if your horse favours one side
- H&H interview: Connemara specialist Sandra Burton discusses her success
- Fix it: Dressage rider Alice Peternell on making horses more responsive
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: John Holliday
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Out with… The West Wicklow and more
- Legends of the chase: Lord MacAndrew
- Britannia Beagles: A hunt steeped in naval history
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Perfect partner” Bruno
Reports
- Dressage: Myerscough and highlights
- Eventing: Isleham
- Showjumping: Richmond EC and more
- Showing: BSPA Winter Championships and more
- Racing: Newbury, Doncaster and Kelso
- Point-to-point: Godstone and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale