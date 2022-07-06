Horse & Hound; 7 July 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 July, features our pony special, where you can read about how to produce equines for young jockeys, plus we take a look back at Strawberry Mojo, the skewbald who won four European medals for three different jockeys, plus there is plenty more besides. This issue includes our full Bolesworth Horse Show report, with interviews with many of the winning riders and more. This week’s exclusive columns are from Laura Tomlinson and Katie Jerram-Hunnable, while we chat to Successful showing producer Wayne Thorneycroft, in the H&H interview. The Vet Clinic looks at the dangers of buttercups plus latest research on overheating and pastern dermatitis. You can also read the latest diary entry from a new huntsman, plus catch up on the reports from the German mega show in Aachen, plus eventing, showing and dressage action from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 July 2022

News

Are we breeding show ponies for pizazz over temperament?

How walk polework can offer rehabilitation and strength benefits

Owners urged not to cut vital costs

British border controls delayed again

Pony special

All in a day’s work: Inner-city riding school co-founder

Sweet sorrow: Preparing children for losing a pony through death or sale

Legends of the sport: Strawberry Mojo, the skewbald who won four European medals for three different jockeys

Bolesworth report

“We always believed he could do it”: Louise Saywell’s rising star wins the grand prix

Edwards makes winning red wall debut with home-bred: Puissance first-timer jumps 2.19m

“It’s been a long time coming”: Injury comeback win in the one-star

Sisters-in-law bag a family one-two: Amateurs

“Cheeky” Connemara stars for Farman Ponies

Argento son in the spotlight: Future stars on show in young horse classes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Successful showing producer Wayne Thorneycroft

In the spotlight: Hickstead Derby winner Can Ya Makan

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Sunny but unsafe: The dangers of buttercups plus latest research on overheating and pastern dermatitis

Kit focus

New in the ring: Rider clothing, a saddle for younger jockeys and more

Reports

Aachen: Action from the German megashow

Eventing: Somerford Park, Farley Hall, Alnwick Ford, Eland Lodge and more

Showing: North of England Summer and Hickstead Derby meeting

Dressage: Sparsholt College, Silvery Leys Equestrian, Radfords EC, Prestige Equestrian and more

Hunting

“Suddenly the electric cut out and the ground started to smoke”: Diary of a new huntsman

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

