Horse & Hound; 7 July 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 July, features our pony special, where you can read about how to produce equines for young jockeys, plus we take a look back at Strawberry Mojo, the skewbald who won four European medals for three different jockeys, plus there is plenty more besides. This issue includes our full Bolesworth Horse Show report, with interviews with many of the winning riders and more. This week’s exclusive columns are from Laura Tomlinson and Katie Jerram-Hunnable, while we chat to Successful showing producer Wayne Thorneycroft, in the H&H interview. The Vet Clinic looks at the dangers of buttercups plus latest research on overheating and pastern dermatitis. You can also read the latest diary entry from a new huntsman, plus catch up on the reports from the German mega show in Aachen, plus eventing, showing and dressage action from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 July 2022
News
- Are we breeding show ponies for pizazz over temperament?
- How walk polework can offer rehabilitation and strength benefits
- Owners urged not to cut vital costs
- British border controls delayed again
Pony special
- All in a day’s work: Inner-city riding school co-founder
- Child-proofing ponies: How to produce equines for young jockeys
- Sweet sorrow: Preparing children for losing a pony through death or sale
- Legends of the sport: Strawberry Mojo, the skewbald who won four European medals for three different jockeys
Bolesworth report
- “We always believed he could do it”: Louise Saywell’s rising star wins the grand prix
- Edwards makes winning red wall debut with home-bred: Puissance first-timer jumps 2.19m
- “It’s been a long time coming”: Injury comeback win in the one-star
- Sisters-in-law bag a family one-two: Amateurs
- “Cheeky” Connemara stars for Farman Ponies
- Argento son in the spotlight: Future stars on show in young horse classes
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Successful showing producer Wayne Thorneycroft
- In the spotlight: Hickstead Derby winner Can Ya Makan
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Sunny but unsafe: The dangers of buttercups plus latest research on overheating and pastern dermatitis
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Rider clothing, a saddle for younger jockeys and more
Reports
- Aachen: Action from the German megashow
- Eventing: Somerford Park, Farley Hall, Alnwick Ford, Eland Lodge and more
- Showing: North of England Summer and Hickstead Derby meeting
- Dressage: Sparsholt College, Silvery Leys Equestrian, Radfords EC, Prestige Equestrian and more
Hunting
- “Suddenly the electric cut out and the ground started to smoke”: Diary of a new huntsman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more