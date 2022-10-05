Horse & Hound; 6 October 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 6 October, is our retrained racehorses special, which includes a look around Richard Johnson’s Twyford Stud, plus what jobs former Flat and National Hunt horses are particularly suited to and more. This week’s issue also features advice for building an arena and period properties that are on the market for riders. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross, Katie Jerram-Hunnable and H&H editor Pippa Roome for dressage, showing and eventing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Welsh pony and cob specialists Alex and Katie Williams. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on understanding strangles – and the new vaccine which could offer hope, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as a hunting feature where we paid a visit to a special meet with the Ledbury.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 October 2022

News

European reiners stand firm against “horrifying” US plans

Protest over optional double bridles and spurs proposals

Lifetime policies and social licence: insurance innovations

Winter lorry care safety warning

Retrained racehorses

All in a day’s work: The retrained racehorses expert

Access All Areas: Richard Johnson’s Twyford Stud

Mix and match: What jobs are former Flat and National Hunt horses particularly suited to?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Welsh pony and cob specialists Alex and Katie Williams

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh's hunting diary

Vet clinic

A new defence: Understanding strangles – and the new vaccine which could offer hope

Features

Beneath the surface: Advice for building an arena

Kit and property

Timeless style: Period properties for riders

New in the ring: Clothes for you, a girth for your horse

Reports

Showjumping: Nations Cup Final from Barcelona, Keysoe Elite, Scottish Horse of the Year and more

Eventing: Osberton, Moreton Morrell, Alnwick Ford, South of England and Launceston

Showing: Native breed show round-up

Dressage: Senior Home International at Bicton Arena, West Wilts EC, Northallerton EC and more

Hunting

Eighty not out for Jo Challens: A special meet with the Ledbury

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

