Horse & Hound; 6 October 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 6 October, is our retrained racehorses special, which includes a look around Richard Johnson’s Twyford Stud, plus what jobs former Flat and National Hunt horses are particularly suited to and more. This week’s issue also features advice for building an arena and period properties that are on the market for riders. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross, Katie Jerram-Hunnable and H&H editor Pippa Roome for dressage, showing and eventing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Welsh pony and cob specialists Alex and Katie Williams. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on understanding strangles – and the new vaccine which could offer hope, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as a hunting feature where we paid a visit to a special meet with the Ledbury.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 October 2022
News
- European reiners stand firm against “horrifying” US plans
- Protest over optional double bridles and spurs proposals
- Lifetime policies and social licence: insurance innovations
- Winter lorry care safety warning
Retrained racehorses
- All in a day’s work: The retrained racehorses expert
- Access All Areas: Richard Johnson’s Twyford Stud
- Mix and match: What jobs are former Flat and National Hunt horses particularly suited to?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Welsh pony and cob specialists Alex and Katie Williams
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A new defence: Understanding strangles – and the new vaccine which could offer hope
Features
- Beneath the surface: Advice for building an arena
Kit and property
- Timeless style: Period properties for riders
- New in the ring: Clothes for you, a girth for your horse
Reports
- Showjumping: Nations Cup Final from Barcelona, Keysoe Elite, Scottish Horse of the Year and more
- Eventing: Osberton, Moreton Morrell, Alnwick Ford, South of England and Launceston
- Showing: Native breed show round-up
- Dressage: Senior Home International at Bicton Arena, West Wilts EC, Northallerton EC and more
Hunting
- Eighty not out for Jo Challens: A special meet with the Ledbury
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more