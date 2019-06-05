Horse & Hound; 6 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 6 June 2019, don’t miss our ‘Pony special’ including features on managing competition ponies, plus our ‘Horse hero’ Holiday Chase and much more. We also have tips from the top in showing hounds, and check out our useful guide to creating the perfect sand school. In this week’s ‘H&H interview’ we talk to pointing stalwarts Christopher and Fran Marriott, and show producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable gives advice on teaching horses to gallop in the show ring. We also have reports from the H&H Festival of Eventing, racing action from Epsom, plus international showjumping reports and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 June 2019

News

The latest twists in the road to Tokyo

Flu is as much a threat as ever

Celebrating our top coaches

Pony special



Vet clinic: Should ponies be managed similarly to horses?

Horse hero: Pint-sized eventer Holiday Chase

A tall problem: Should children compete according to their age and height?

Pony stars: Top riders and the mini marvels who got them started

Features

Products: The latest innovative riding gear

Hound shows: Tips from the top in showing hounds

The perfect arena: Steps for an ideal sand school

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The broadcaster

Property: Havens in Staffordshire

H&H interview: Pointing stalwarts Christopher and Fran Marriott

Fix It: Show producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable on teaching horses to gallop

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Jude Matthews

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Robert Walker

Racing: Jim Boyle

Reports

Eventing: H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls, Little Downham, highlights and more

Dressage: Somerford Park and highlights

Showjumping: International highlights, Royal Bath and West and more

Showing: Hambleton & District, Hertfordshire, Surrey County and more

Racing: Epsom, Stratford and bloodstock

Point-to-point: Garthorpe and Bratton Down

Classified ads



Horses for sale

