Horse & Hound; 6 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 6 June 2019, don’t miss our ‘Pony special’ including features on managing competition ponies, plus our ‘Horse hero’ Holiday Chase and much more. We also have tips from the top in showing hounds, and check out our useful guide to creating the perfect sand school. In this week’s ‘H&H interview’ we talk to pointing stalwarts Christopher and Fran Marriott, and show producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable gives advice on teaching horses to gallop in the show ring. We also have reports from the H&H Festival of Eventing, racing action from Epsom, plus international showjumping reports and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 June 2019
News
- The latest twists in the road to Tokyo
- Flu is as much a threat as ever
- Celebrating our top coaches
Pony special
- Vet clinic: Should ponies be managed similarly to horses?
- Horse hero: Pint-sized eventer Holiday Chase
- A tall problem: Should children compete according to their age and height?
- Pony stars: Top riders and the mini marvels who got them started
Features
- Products: The latest innovative riding gear
- Hound shows: Tips from the top in showing hounds
- The perfect arena: Steps for an ideal sand school
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The broadcaster
- Property: Havens in Staffordshire
- H&H interview: Pointing stalwarts Christopher and Fran Marriott
- Fix It: Show producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable on teaching horses to gallop
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Jude Matthews
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Robert Walker
- Racing: Jim Boyle
Reports
- Eventing: H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls, Little Downham, highlights and more
- Dressage: Somerford Park and highlights
- Showjumping: International highlights, Royal Bath and West and more
- Showing: Hambleton & District, Hertfordshire, Surrey County and more
- Racing: Epsom, Stratford and bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Garthorpe and Bratton Down
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
Get your magazine today
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download the digital magazine on iPad
- Download the digital magazine on other devices