Horse & Hound; 6 July 2023

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 6 July, includes an interview with five-star event rider Tom Crisp and we also take a trip down memory lane to remember a rallying call for hunting and Ben Maher on winning form on ponies in 1997. We also put the spotlight on one of Carl Hester’s top horses, Fame. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look between the links between air quality and horses and in another feature we investigate balancing a competition career and a relationship. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Shane Breen, for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you a report from the Wales and Border Counties Hound Show at Builth Wells.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 July 2023

    News

    • Top showjumper calls time on epic career
    • Tightening of noseband rules proposed
    • Britain shines at special Olympics
    • Pointing considers trainer rules change proposed

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showjumping: Shane Breen

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Eventer Tom Crisp
    • All in a day’s work: The mental health ambassador
    • In the spotlight: Carl Hester’s grand prix ride Fame
    • Memory Lane: A rallying call for hunting and Ben Maher on winning form on ponies, in 1997

    Vet clinic

    • Breathing easy: Air quality and horses

    Features

    • New in the ring: Gloves, breeches, a tack locker and more
    • The other halves: Balancing a competition career and a relationship
    • Glorious Gatcombe: 40 years of competition, ahead of the Festival of British Eventing

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Aachen, Lincolnshire, Northallerton EC, Barnadown and more
    • Eventing: Alnwick Ford, Farley Hall and Eland Lodge 
    • Dressage: Sparsholt, Burrows Court Farm, Speedgate Events and Foxes Riding School
    • Showing: Lincolnshire and Hickstead

    Hunting

    • Clean sweep from Gelligaer Farmers: Wales and Border Counties Hound Show at Builth Wells

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

