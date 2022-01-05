Horse & Hound; 6 January 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 6 January, is our New Year special, which includes a look at some up-and-coming stars across the disciplines, and we also bring you our travel special too, which highlights 15 UK riding holidays for everyone and much more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with European eventing champion Nicola Wilson, and we find out how to kick off a young horse’s jumping education, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at the essentials to consider in your horse’s winter care. Kauto Star, the five-time winner of the King George VI Chase and double Gold Cup victor features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
News
- Boxing Day hunts’ popularity shows no signs of waning
- Farewell to British Dressage chair Linda Whetstone
- Some positives from Covid still benefiting sport
- How all riders can help the industry be greener
New Year special
- 14 riders to watch in 2022: Up-and-coming stars across the disciplines
- 40 things to do before you die: Plus what’s on equestrian stars’ bucket lists
Travel special
- Unbridled fun: 15 UK riding holidays for everyone
- Spellbound on safari: Visiting South Africa
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Helen West
People and horses
- H&H interview: European eventing champion Nicola Wilson
- All in a day’s work: Dude ranch wrangler
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Covering all bases: From feeding and exercise to worming, the essentials to consider in your horse’s winter care
Features
- Jump start: How to kick off a young horse’s jumping education
- A vet’s life: Tending to a foal on a snowy morning
Kit
- New in the ring: Ear warmers, a training aid, a screen to help road safety and much more
Hunting
- Festive hunting: Photos from around the country over Christmas and the new year
- Hunter of a lifetime: Spike, who copes with any country with “intelligence, instinct and a level head”
- “I did it for the hounds”: Interview with Claire Bellamy, one of the few women to make a real success of a career hunting hounds
Reports
- Dressage: Wix EC and Northallerton EC
- Showjumping: Kelsall Hill, Colraine Equestrian Centre and Forest Edge
- Racing: Cheltenham, Kempton Park and Kempton
- Point-to-point: Thurlow, Larkhill and Chaddesley Corbett
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Kauto Star, five-time winner of the King George VI Chase and double Gold Cup victor
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more