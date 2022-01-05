Horse & Hound; 6 January 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 6 January, is our New Year special, which includes a look at some up-and-coming stars across the disciplines, and we also bring you our travel special too, which highlights 15 UK riding holidays for everyone and much more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with European eventing champion Nicola Wilson, and we find out how to kick off a young horse’s jumping education, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at the essentials to consider in your horse’s winter care. Kauto Star, the five-time winner of the King George VI Chase and double Gold Cup victor features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 January 2022

News

Boxing Day hunts’ popularity shows no signs of waning

Farewell to British Dressage chair Linda Whetstone

Some positives from Covid still benefiting sport

How all riders can help the industry be greener

New Year special

14 riders to watch in 2022: Up-and-coming stars across the disciplines

40 things to do before you die: Plus what’s on equestrian stars’ bucket lists

Travel special

Unbridled fun: 15 UK riding holidays for everyone

Spellbound on safari: Visiting South Africa

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Helen West

People and horses

H&H interview: European eventing champion Nicola Wilson

All in a day’s work: Dude ranch wrangler

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Covering all bases: From feeding and exercise to worming, the essentials to consider in your horse’s winter care

Features

Jump start: How to kick off a young horse’s jumping education

A vet’s life: Tending to a foal on a snowy morning

Kit

New in the ring: Ear warmers, a training aid, a screen to help road safety and much more

Hunting

Festive hunting: Photos from around the country over Christmas and the new year

Hunter of a lifetime: Spike, who copes with any country with “intelligence, instinct and a level head”

“I did it for the hounds”: Interview with Claire Bellamy, one of the few women to make a real success of a career hunting hounds

Reports

Dressage: Wix EC and Northallerton EC

Showjumping: Kelsall Hill, Colraine Equestrian Centre and Forest Edge

Racing: Cheltenham, Kempton Park and Kempton

Point-to-point: Thurlow, Larkhill and Chaddesley Corbett

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Kauto Star, five-time winner of the King George VI Chase and double Gold Cup victor

