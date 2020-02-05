Horse & Hound; 6 February 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 February, don’t miss our “Dressage special” including how to maximise your strengths in freestyle, plus how the discipline has evolved from its classical roots and more. Check out our feature on great rivalries from within the equestrian sport, and in “Vet clinic” we explore the science behind horses’ coats. We talk to international showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander in H&H interview, plus check out exciting new equestrian kit for 2020. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, racing and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 February 2020
News
- Why horse and rider training is vital for cross-country safety
- Three golds predicted for Britain in Tokyo
- Reviewing trespass laws could help combat saboteur issues
- Dog laws in the spotlight after attacks on horses
Dressage special
- Dressage to music: Play to your strengths and maximise your marks in the freestyle
- Sporting evolution: How dressage has moved on from its classical roots
- Straightness: Why straightness is the key to effective training
Features
- Sporting rivalries: Revelations from the riders responsible for the greatest equestrian sporting battles of all time
- New in the ring: Exciting new equestrian kit and how it could help you in 2020
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Brewery horseman
- Vet clinic: The science behind horses’ coats, and what a good shine means
- H&H interview: International showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander
- Life lessons: Show horse producer Vicky Smith on planning ahead and “hanger”
- Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Dulverton Farmers and the North Staffordshire
- Hunter of a lifetime: “One-of-a-kind” Murphy
- Legends of the chase: Jim Bennett
- From the field: Hunting editor Catherine Austen goes back to her Norfolk hunting roots
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Aintree, Morris and international
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Sandown Park, Wetherby and Leopardstown
- Point-to-point: Horseheath, Alnwick and Milborne St Andrew
Classified ads
- Horses for sale