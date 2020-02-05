Horse & Hound; 6 February 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 February, don’t miss our “Dressage special” including how to maximise your strengths in freestyle, plus how the discipline has evolved from its classical roots and more. Check out our feature on great rivalries from within the equestrian sport, and in “Vet clinic” we explore the science behind horses’ coats. We talk to international showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander in H&H interview, plus check out exciting new equestrian kit for 2020. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, racing and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 February 2020

News

Why horse and rider training is vital for cross-country safety

Three golds predicted for Britain in Tokyo

Reviewing trespass laws could help combat saboteur issues

Dog laws in the spotlight after attacks on horses

Dressage special

Dressage to music: Play to your strengths and maximise your marks in the freestyle

Sporting evolution: How dressage has moved on from its classical roots

Straightness: Why straightness is the key to effective training

Features

Sporting rivalries: Revelations from the riders responsible for the greatest equestrian sporting battles of all time

New in the ring: Exciting new equestrian kit and how it could help you in 2020

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Brewery horseman

Vet clinic: The science behind horses’ coats, and what a good shine means

H&H interview: International showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander

Life lessons: Show horse producer Vicky Smith on planning ahead and “hanger”

Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The Dulverton Farmers and the North Staffordshire

Hunter of a lifetime: “One-of-a-kind” Murphy

Legends of the chase: Jim Bennett

From the field: Hunting editor Catherine Austen goes back to her Norfolk hunting roots

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Aintree, Morris and international

Showing: Winter highlights

Racing: Sandown Park, Wetherby and Leopardstown

Point-to-point: Horseheath, Alnwick and Milborne St Andrew

