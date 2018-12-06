Horse & Hound; 6 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 6 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Reader issue’ including tales of triumph over adversity, your favourite pictures captured, personal pinnacles in 2018 and much more. Plus, we speak to this week’s cover star, Irish eventer Jonty Evans, about his rehabilitation after sustaining a serious brain injury in a fall. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into wound closure and different stitching methods, and check out our feature on the Pardubice steeplechase, we visit the famous Czech horse race. We also have reports from hunting with the Derwent, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace and more, plus racing action from Newbury and Newcastle, point-to-pointing and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 December 2018
News
- Wall of silence on ‘fake’ riders
- Equestrian sport booming on our screens
- Anti-hunt activists’ behaviour in spotlight
- Parliament refuses to act on fireworks petition
Reader issue
- Against all odds: Tales of triumph over adversity
- Snap happy: Your favourite pictures captured
- Personal pinnacles: Readers reveal the dreams they achieved in 2018
- Foal fever: This year’s new equine arrivals
Features
- The Pardubice: H&H visits the world-famous race
- Hunter of a lifetime: Jimmy, who has an “extraordinary jump”
- Legends of the chase: Sir Newton Rycfoft
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Olympia vet Paul Farrington
- Property: Delightful horsey homes in Cornwall
- Vet clinic: Wound closure — different stitching methods and how to give them the best chance
- H&H interview: Irish eventer Jonty Evans on his rehabilitation after sustaining serious brain injury in fall
- Fix it: Four-star event rider Andrew James on how to avoid knocking poles
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Adam Botham
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Racing: Ben Pauling
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Reports
- Hunting: Derwent, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace, plus hunting in Alabama and the 2018 Yeomanry Ride
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Arena UK, Longines Masters of Paris and Crofton Manor
- Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair and British National Foal of the Year
- Racing: Newbury and Newcastle
- Point-to-point: Cottenham, Larkhill and Hexham
