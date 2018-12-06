Horse & Hound; 6 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 6 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Reader issue’ including tales of triumph over adversity, your favourite pictures captured, personal pinnacles in 2018 and much more. Plus, we speak to this week’s cover star, Irish eventer Jonty Evans, about his rehabilitation after sustaining a serious brain injury in a fall. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into wound closure and different stitching methods, and check out our feature on the Pardubice steeplechase, we visit the famous Czech horse race. We also have reports from hunting with the Derwent, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace and more, plus racing action from Newbury and Newcastle, point-to-pointing and much more.

News

Wall of silence on ‘fake’ riders

Equestrian sport booming on our screens

Anti-hunt activists’ behaviour in spotlight

Parliament refuses to act on fireworks petition

Reader issue

Against all odds: Tales of triumph over adversity

Snap happy: Your favourite pictures captured

Personal pinnacles: Readers reveal the dreams they achieved in 2018

Foal fever: This year’s new equine arrivals

Features

The Pardubice: H&H visits the world-famous race

Hunter of a lifetime: Jimmy, who has an “extraordinary jump”

Legends of the chase: Sir Newton Rycfoft

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Olympia vet Paul Farrington

Property: Delightful horsey homes in Cornwall

Vet clinic: Wound closure — different stitching methods and how to give them the best chance

H&H interview: Irish eventer Jonty Evans on his rehabilitation after sustaining serious brain injury in fall



Fix it: Four-star event rider Andrew James on how to avoid knocking poles

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Adam Botham

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Ben Pauling

Point-to-point: David Simpson

Reports

Hunting: Derwent, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace, plus hunting in Alabama and the 2018 Yeomanry Ride

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Arena UK, Longines Masters of Paris and Crofton Manor

Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair and British National Foal of the Year

Racing: Newbury and Newcastle

Point-to-point: Cottenham, Larkhill and Hexham

