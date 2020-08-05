Horse & Hound; 6 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 August, don’t miss the third part of our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including how the British showjumpers won gold at the 2012 London Games, plus what it takes to postpone an Olympics and much more. In this week’s “All in a day’s work” we talk to jockey coach Richard Perham, plus in “Vet clinic” we explore overweight horses and share a useful slimming plan for equines. Show producer Jo Bates reveals her life lessons and check out our selection of newly launched products, from rugs to brushes. Don’t miss our hunting content on why looking beyond show winners is important when searching for a foxhound sire. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the remarkable racing comeback of Bob Champion and Aldaniti, and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 August 2020

News

Coronavirus show rules adherence warning

Top names back turnout call

Riders’ chance to have a say on Highway Code changes

How is competition running under the “new normal”?

Can’t wait for Tokyo special

Remembering London: We reflect on how the British showjumpers won gold at the 2012 Games

Tokyo predictions: Who will claim the dressage medals next year? H&H takes a look at the contenders

The logistics: We explore what it takes to postpone an Olympic Games

The Olympic village: Riders tell H&H what it’s really like behind the scenes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Magnus Nicholson

People and horses

H&H interview: Upcoming dressage rider Katie Bailey

All in a day’s work: Jockey coach Richard Perham

Life lessons: Show producer Jo Bates

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Shaping up: How an overweight horse is a ticking time bomb for serious health issues, plus a nine-point slimming plan

Feature

New in the ring: A round-up of newly launched products

Reports

Showjumping: Weston Lawns and highlights

Eventing: Highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Racing: Goodwood

Hunting

Foxhound sires: The dangers of standardisation and why looking beyond show winners is important

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The inspirational comeback of jockey Bob Champion and his continuing legacy

Classified ads



Horses for sale

