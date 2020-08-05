Horse & Hound; 6 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 6 August, don’t miss the third part of our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including how the British showjumpers won gold at the 2012 London Games, plus what it takes to postpone an Olympics and much more. In this week’s “All in a day’s work” we talk to jockey coach Richard Perham, plus in “Vet clinic” we explore overweight horses and share a useful slimming plan for equines. Show producer Jo Bates reveals her life lessons and check out our selection of newly launched products, from rugs to brushes. Don’t miss our hunting content on why looking beyond show winners is important when searching for a foxhound sire. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the remarkable racing comeback of Bob Champion and Aldaniti, and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 6 August 2020
News
- Coronavirus show rules adherence warning
- Top names back turnout call
- Riders’ chance to have a say on Highway Code changes
- How is competition running under the “new normal”?
Can’t wait for Tokyo special
- Remembering London: We reflect on how the British showjumpers won gold at the 2012 Games
- Tokyo predictions: Who will claim the dressage medals next year? H&H takes a look at the contenders
- The logistics: We explore what it takes to postpone an Olympic Games
- The Olympic village: Riders tell H&H what it’s really like behind the scenes
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Magnus Nicholson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Upcoming dressage rider Katie Bailey
- All in a day’s work: Jockey coach Richard Perham
- Life lessons: Show producer Jo Bates
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Shaping up: How an overweight horse is a ticking time bomb for serious health issues, plus a nine-point slimming plan
Feature
- New in the ring: A round-up of newly launched products
Reports
- Showjumping: Weston Lawns and highlights
- Eventing: Highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Racing: Goodwood
Hunting
- Foxhound sires: The dangers of standardisation and why looking beyond show winners is important
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The inspirational comeback of jockey Bob Champion and his continuing legacy
Classified ads
- Horses for sale