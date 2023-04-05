Horse & Hound; 6 April 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 6 April, don’t miss our sport horse special, where we meet breeders who have struck gold after several generations, take a look at evolving technology in the breeding world and we investigate what different young horses classes offer producers. This week’s issue also features an interview with young grand prix British dressage rider Lewis Carrier. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss a property and kit round-up and in the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the side effects of equine medicine and weighing up the risks involved. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we bring you the full report from the Harborough Ride.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 April 2023
News
- Major opportunity to improve industry’s diversity
- Calls for change as Spanish Riding School management criticised
- Equestrian charity’s CEO and chair step down
Sport horse special
- Making dreams a reality: Breeders who have struck gold after several generations
- Breeding by numbers: Evolving technology in the breeding world
- Road to glory: What different young horses classes offer producers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Young grand prix dressage rider Lewis Carrier
- All in a day’s work: Latin America riding tour operator
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Balancing risks and benefits: Side effects of equine medicine and weighing up the risk
Property and kit
- Homes with history: Equestrian properties with roots in the past
- New in the ring: An electric horsebox, a children’s jacket and more
Reports
- Eventing: Thoresby, Cirencester Park and Munstead
- Dressage: Burrows Court, Hunters Equestrian and more
- Showjumping: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Florida and more
- Showing: Wiltshire Spring and more
- Racing: Doncaster and Leopardstown
- Point-to-point: Middleton Hunt and Bitterley Races
Hunting
- Walker proves her Worth: Harborough Ride
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more