Horse & Hound; 6 April 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 6 April, don’t miss our sport horse special, where we meet breeders who have struck gold after several generations, take a look at evolving technology in the breeding world and we investigate what different young horses classes offer producers. This week’s issue also features an interview with young grand prix British dressage rider Lewis Carrier. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss a property and kit round-up and in the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the side effects of equine medicine and weighing up the risks involved. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we bring you the full report from the Harborough Ride.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 April 2023

News

Major opportunity to improve industry’s diversity

Calls for change as Spanish Riding School management criticised

Equestrian charity’s CEO and chair step down

Sport horse special

Making dreams a reality: Breeders who have struck gold after several generations

Breeding by numbers: Evolving technology in the breeding world

Road to glory: What different young horses classes offer producers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Young grand prix dressage rider Lewis Carrier

H&H interview: Young grand prix dressage rider Lewis Carrier All in a day’s work: Latin America riding tour operator

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Balancing risks and benefits: Side effects of equine medicine and weighing up the risk

Property and kit

Homes with history: Equestrian properties with roots in the past

New in the ring: An electric horsebox, a children’s jacket and more

Reports

Eventing: Thoresby, Cirencester Park and Munstead

Dressage: Burrows Court, Hunters Equestrian and more

Showjumping: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Florida and more

Showing: Wiltshire Spring and more

Racing: Doncaster and Leopardstown

Point-to-point: Middleton Hunt and Bitterley Races

Hunting

Walker proves her Worth: Harborough Ride

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine