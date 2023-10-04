Horse & Hound; 5 October 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 5 October, don’t miss our retrained racehorses special, which includes a look into some ex-racehorses enjoying fruitful second careers, the different routes to taking on a former racehorse and more. This week’s H&H interview is with showjumpers Jay and Paige Buxton and Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary returns. We also take a look at some avant-garde arenas, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate equine neurological emergencies, including what causes them and what to do when they occur. We have exclusive columns from H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome and Stuart Hollings for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we spend an evening trail-hunting with the Grafton.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 October 2023
News
- Progress in desire for more inclusive industry
- Exciting times as two championships move
- Vets key in changing owner behaviour
- Link between weight and airway restriction
Retrained racehorses special
- All in a day’s work: The retraining of racehorses yard manager
- Finding your champion: Different routes to taking on one of these horses
- A different pace of life: Ex-racehorses enjoying fruitful second careers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showjumpers Jay and Paige Buxton
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary returns
Vet clinic
- When the horse wobbles: Equine neurological emergencies – what causes them and what to do when they occur
Features
- Breaking the mould: Avant-garde arenas
Property and kit
- Out of this world: Three stunning set-ups
- New in the ring: A saddle pad, breeches, coveralls and more
Reports
- Showjumping: Nations Cup Final, Addington EC and Northallerton EC
- Showing: Native breed shows
- Eventing: Little Downham, South of England, Chard and more
- Dressage: Senior Home Nations at Kelsall Hill, Netherton EC and more
Hunting
- The next generation: Evening trail-hunting with the Grafton
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more