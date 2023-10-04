Horse & Hound; 5 October 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 5 October, don’t miss our retrained racehorses special, which includes a look into some ex-racehorses enjoying fruitful second careers, the different routes to taking on a former racehorse and more. This week’s H&H interview is with showjumpers Jay and Paige Buxton and Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary returns. We also take a look at some avant-garde arenas, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate equine neurological emergencies, including what causes them and what to do when they occur. We have exclusive columns from H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome and Stuart Hollings for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we spend an evening trail-hunting with the Grafton.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 October 2023

News

Progress in desire for more inclusive industry

Exciting times as two championships move

Vets key in changing owner behaviour

Link between weight and airway restriction

Retrained racehorses special

All in a day’s work: The retraining of racehorses yard manager

Finding your champion: Different routes to taking on one of these horses

A different pace of life: Ex-racehorses enjoying fruitful second careers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Showjumpers Jay and Paige Buxton

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary returns

Vet clinic

When the horse wobbles: Equine neurological emergencies – what causes them and what to do when they occur

Features

Breaking the mould: Avant-garde arenas

Property and kit

Out of this world: Three stunning set-ups

New in the ring: A saddle pad, breeches, coveralls and more

Reports

Showjumping: Nations Cup Final, Addington EC and Northallerton EC

Showing: Native breed shows

Eventing: Little Downham, South of England, Chard and more

Dressage: Senior Home Nations at Kelsall Hill, Netherton EC and more

Hunting

The next generation: Evening trail-hunting with the Grafton

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

