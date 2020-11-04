{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 5 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 5 November, enjoy our nostalgic read “Legends of the sport” on three-time Gold Cup victor Best Mate, plus meet Charlotte Dujardin’s exciting dressage prospect, Gio. Check out our “Point-to-point special” including our interview with trainer-jockey Claire Hardwick and meet the working riders juggling a career with race-riding. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore equine eyesight and don’t miss our hunting content on the lure of the sport abroad and much more, plus enjoy reports from across the disciplines.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 November 2020

News

  • Sport prepares to shut down again
  • Safety helmets vs crash hats: top riders debate
  • Fears and hopes as fireworks season arrives

Point-to-point special

  • Claire Hardwick: H&H talks to the jockey-trainer about her 19-year career
  • Working jockeys: The pointing enthusiasts juglging work with race-riding

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Dressage: Carl Hester
  • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
  • Showing: Sam Roberts
  • Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Top Flat jockey Tom Marquand on his first Classic victory
  • All in a day’s work: The saddle maker
  • Life lessons: Dressage ridre Louise Bell talks about trusting your gut
  • In the spotlight: Gio, Charlotte Dujardin’s exciting dressage prospect
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Equine eyesight: We discover what an ophthalmic exam involves

Hunting

  • Hunting abroad: The lure of the sport in foreign countries
  • Comment: Andrew Sallis
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Characterful” James
  • Brave brides: The excitement of hen dos on the hunting field
  • From the field: Coping with a curtailed season

Reports

  • Eventing: Bicton Arena and highlights
  • Dressage: Val View and highlights
  • Showjumping: Highlights
  • Showing: Highlights
  • Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and Down Royal
  • Point-to-point: Highlights
  • Team chasing: Highlights

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: The brilliant career of three-time Gold Cup victor Best Mate, who was trained by Henrietta Knight

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

