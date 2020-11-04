Horse & Hound; 5 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 5 November, enjoy our nostalgic read “Legends of the sport” on three-time Gold Cup victor Best Mate, plus meet Charlotte Dujardin’s exciting dressage prospect, Gio. Check out our “Point-to-point special” including our interview with trainer-jockey Claire Hardwick and meet the working riders juggling a career with race-riding. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore equine eyesight and don’t miss our hunting content on the lure of the sport abroad and much more, plus enjoy reports from across the disciplines.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 November 2020

News

Sport prepares to shut down again

Safety helmets vs crash hats: top riders debate

Fears and hopes as fireworks season arrives

Point-to-point special



Claire Hardwick: H&H talks to the jockey-trainer about her 19-year career

Working jockeys: The pointing enthusiasts juglging work with race-riding

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Sam Roberts

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Top Flat jockey Tom Marquand on his first Classic victory

All in a day’s work: The saddle maker

Life lessons: Dressage ridre Louise Bell talks about trusting your gut

In the spotlight: Gio, Charlotte Dujardin’s exciting dressage prospect

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Equine eyesight: We discover what an ophthalmic exam involves

Hunting

Hunting abroad: The lure of the sport in foreign countries

Comment: Andrew Sallis

Hunter of a lifetime: “Characterful” James

Brave brides: The excitement of hen dos on the hunting field

From the field: Coping with a curtailed season

Reports

Eventing: Bicton Arena and highlights

Dressage: Val View and highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and Down Royal

Point-to-point: Highlights

Team chasing: Highlights

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The brilliant career of three-time Gold Cup victor Best Mate, who was trained by Henrietta Knight

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine