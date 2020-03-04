Horse & Hound; 5 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 5 March, don’t miss our “Sport horse special” including our visit to Coolballyshan Stud in Ireland, why it’s time to get excited about Scottish breeding and much more. Ahead of Cheltenham, we meet Festival hopefuls Allmankind and Lady Buttons, plus go behind the scenes with the racecourse doctor. In “Vet clinic”, we explore crib-biting, and we also talk to Australian event rider Hazel Shannon. Check out this week’s hunting content, including our feature on making the most of the sport during a gap year, plus read our reports from across the disciplines.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 March 2020
News
- How changing our behaviour can help horses
- Rallying call to yards over business rates review
- Call for sanctuary licensing after welfare prosecution
- Industry must pull together for viable future
Cheltenham preview
- All in a day’s work: The racecourse doctor
- Allmankind: We meet the Triumph Hurdle contender
- Philip Kirby: The trainer on his exciting Festival prospect Lady Buttons
Sport horse special
- Scottish breeding: Why it is an exciting time
- Coolballyshan Stud: We visit the Kennedy family and their seven stallions in Ireland
- Spy Coast Farm: An ambitious jumping stud across the Atlantic
- Stallion potential: Spotting a top sire
Regulars
- Vet clinic: All you need to know about crib-biting
- H&H interview: Australian event rider Hazel Shannon
- Life lessons: Eventer Mark Kyle on canter poles and attention to detail
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Jack Whitaker
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Mid Devon
- Gap-year hunting: Making the most of the sport during a year off education
- Farquhar’s diary: Visiting the Essex and Suffolk
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Genuine” Kingsmere
- From the field: Swapping hooves for wheels
- Legends of the chase: Anne Wilson
Reports
- Eventing: Isleham
- Dressage: Bishop Burton, Wellington and more
- Showjumping: Al Shaqab, Richmond and more
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Kelso, Doncaster and more
- Point-to-point: Larkhill, Horseheath and Charm Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale