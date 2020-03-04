Horse & Hound; 5 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 5 March, don’t miss our “Sport horse special” including our visit to Coolballyshan Stud in Ireland, why it’s time to get excited about Scottish breeding and much more. Ahead of Cheltenham, we meet Festival hopefuls Allmankind and Lady Buttons, plus go behind the scenes with the racecourse doctor. In “Vet clinic”, we explore crib-biting, and we also talk to Australian event rider Hazel Shannon. Check out this week’s hunting content, including our feature on making the most of the sport during a gap year, plus read our reports from across the disciplines.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 March 2020

News

How changing our behaviour can help horses

Rallying call to yards over business rates review

Call for sanctuary licensing after welfare prosecution

Industry must pull together for viable future

Cheltenham preview



All in a day’s work: The racecourse doctor

Allmankind: We meet the Triumph Hurdle contender

Philip Kirby: The trainer on his exciting Festival prospect Lady Buttons

Sport horse special



Scottish breeding: Why it is an exciting time

Coolballyshan Stud: We visit the Kennedy family and their seven stallions in Ireland

Spy Coast Farm: An ambitious jumping stud across the Atlantic

Stallion potential: Spotting a top sire

Regulars

Vet clinic: All you need to know about crib-biting

H&H interview: Australian event rider Hazel Shannon

Life lessons: Eventer Mark Kyle on canter poles and attention to detail

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Jack Whitaker

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The Mid Devon

Gap-year hunting: Making the most of the sport during a year off education

Farquhar’s diary: Visiting the Essex and Suffolk

Hunter of a lifetime: “Genuine” Kingsmere

From the field: Swapping hooves for wheels

Legends of the chase: Anne Wilson

Reports

Eventing: Isleham

Dressage: Bishop Burton, Wellington and more

Showjumping: Al Shaqab, Richmond and more

Showing: Winter highlights

Racing: Kelso, Doncaster and more

Point-to-point: Larkhill, Horseheath and Charm Park

