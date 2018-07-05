Horse & Hound; 5 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 5 July 2018, don’t miss our bumper ‘Show guide’ issue, with complete show listings for 2018 plus features on keeping horses sound on hard ground, the best show venues in Britain and much more. In this week’s H&H interview, we talk to international event rider Izzy Taylor and check out our new feature ‘Fix it’ — Laura Tomlinson on improving a horse’s self-carriage. Read reports from across the disciplines over the weekend, including dressage action from Sheepgate, showjumping from Royal Highland and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 July 2018
News
- More stats to improve cross-country safety
- Vets’ warning over taking Facebook advice
- How organisers are dealing with 2018’s weather extremes
Show guide
- Best show centres: Britain’s top venues to visit this competition season
- Keeping horses sound: The experts on limiting damage when running on hard ground
- Epic prizes: Some rewards go far beyond just a red rosette these days
- The mid-season crisis: Picking yourself up from a setback
- Show listings: H&H’s ultimate guide to the 2018 shows
Features
- Products: Supplements to support your horse’s joint health, plus some to help him recover after exercise
- Bloodlines: The breeding of Hickstead Derby winner Billy Buckingham
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: City yard manager Jen Fryer
- Property: Close to Barbury
- Vet clinic: Why youngsters who are slow to mature should not be rushed
- H&H interview: Top event rider Izzy Taylor
- NEW Fix it: Laura Tomlinson on improving a horse’s self-carriage and what it means
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Breeding: Carole Mortimer
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
Reports
- Eventing: Brightling, Great Witchingham, Strzegom, Aske and highlights
- Dressage: Sheepgate, Schindlhof, Youth Inter-Regionals plus highlights
- Showjumping: Royal Highland, Royal Norfolk, South View, international highlights and more
- Showing: Royal Highland, Lincolnshire County, BSPS Midsummer, Aintree and more
- Hunting: Blaston Hound Show
- Polo: Royal Windsor Cup Final and Archie David Cup Final
Classified ads
- Horses for sale