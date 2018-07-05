Horse & Hound; 5 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 5 July 2018, don’t miss our bumper ‘Show guide’ issue, with complete show listings for 2018 plus features on keeping horses sound on hard ground, the best show venues in Britain and much more. In this week’s H&H interview, we talk to international event rider Izzy Taylor and check out our new feature ‘Fix it’ — Laura Tomlinson on improving a horse’s self-carriage. Read reports from across the disciplines over the weekend, including dressage action from Sheepgate, showjumping from Royal Highland and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 July 2018

News

More stats to improve cross-country safety

Vets’ warning over taking Facebook advice

How organisers are dealing with 2018’s weather extremes

Show guide



Best show centres: Britain’s top venues to visit this competition season

Keeping horses sound: The experts on limiting damage when running on hard ground

Epic prizes: Some rewards go far beyond just a red rosette these days

The mid-season crisis: Picking yourself up from a setback

Show listings: H&H’s ultimate guide to the 2018 shows

Features



Products: Supplements to support your horse’s joint health, plus some to help him recover after exercise

Bloodlines: The breeding of Hickstead Derby winner Billy Buckingham

Regulars



All in a day’s work: City yard manager Jen Fryer

Property: Close to Barbury

Vet clinic: Why youngsters who are slow to mature should not be rushed

H&H interview: Top event rider Izzy Taylor



NEW Fix it: Laura Tomlinson on improving a horse’s self-carriage and what it means

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld C lichés

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Anna Ross

Breeding: Carole Mortimer

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Reports



Eventing: Brightling, Great Witchingham, Strzegom, Aske and highlights



Dressage: Sheepgate, Schindlhof, Youth Inter-Regionals plus highlights

Showjumping: Royal Highland, Royal Norfolk, South View, international highlights and more

Showing: Royal Highland, Lincolnshire County, BSPS Midsummer, Aintree and more

Hunting: Blaston Hound Show

Polo: Royal Windsor Cup Final and Archie David Cup Final

