Horse & Hound; 5 January 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 5 January, features our New Year special, which includes 14 to up-and-coming riders to watch in 2023 from across the disciplines, top riders reveal their ambitions for the next 12 months, and plenty more besides. This week’s issue is also the travel special, where we pay visits to horse riding holidays in France, Turkey and Wales. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with event rider Holly Woodhead. In the Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at why stallions and mares must undergo pre-breeding disease screening. We have an exclusive column from Adam Cromarty for showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we feature photos from festive hunting from around the country and Andrew Sallis joins VWH huntsman Philip Hague for a day.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 January 2023
News
- Crowds cheer hunts at festive meets
- Kissing spines gene found
- New ways of experiencing ownership of a top horse
- Why grooming is the ‘best job in the world’
New Year special
- 14 to watch in 2023: Up-and-coming riders across the disciplines
- Going for goals!: Top riders reveal their ambitions for the next 12 months
- Agony and ecstasy: The best of years, and the worst of years
- Back to work: How to bring a horse back to fitness after a break
Travel special
- Landing in Normandy: Beach gallops, historic studs and a French picnic ride
- A Mediterranean mission: Trail-riding in Turkey – and Wales
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- H&H interview: Event rider Holly Woodhead
- All in a day’s work: Charity expedition rider
- A vet’s life: An emergency colic case
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A clean bill of breeding health: Why stallions and mares must undergo pre-breeding disease screening
Features
- New in the ring: A wicking rug, a belt, all-weather trousers and more
- Social media school: New series on making money from horses
Hunting
- A glorious gallery: Festive hunting from around the country
- ‘A consummate professional’: VWH huntsman Philip Hague
Reports
- Showjumping: Aintree and Kelsall Hill
- Racing: Cheltenham, Leopardstown and more.
- Point-to-point: Horseheath and Larkhill
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more