Horse & Hound; 5 January 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 5 January, features our New Year special, which includes 14 to up-and-coming riders to watch in 2023 from across the disciplines, top riders reveal their ambitions for the next 12 months, and plenty more besides. This week’s issue is also the travel special, where we pay visits to horse riding holidays in France, Turkey and Wales. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with event rider Holly Woodhead. In the Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at why stallions and mares must undergo pre-breeding disease screening. We have an exclusive column from Adam Cromarty for showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we feature photos from festive hunting from around the country and Andrew Sallis joins VWH huntsman Philip Hague for a day.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 January 2023

News

Crowds cheer hunts at festive meets

Kissing spines gene found

New ways of experiencing ownership of a top horse

Why grooming is the ‘best job in the world’

New Year special

14 to watch in 2023: Up-and-coming riders across the disciplines

Going for goals!: Top riders reveal their ambitions for the next 12 months

Agony and ecstasy: The best of years, and the worst of years

Back to work: How to bring a horse back to fitness after a break

Travel special

Landing in Normandy: Beach gallops, historic studs and a French picnic ride

A Mediterranean mission: Trail-riding in Turkey – and Wales

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People and horses

H&H interview: Event rider Holly Woodhead

All in a day’s work: Charity expedition rider

A vet’s life: An emergency colic case

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A clean bill of breeding health: Why stallions and mares must undergo pre-breeding disease screening

Features

New in the ring: A wicking rug, a belt, all-weather trousers and more

Social media school: New series on making money from horses

Hunting

A glorious gallery: Festive hunting from around the country

‘A consummate professional’: VWH huntsman Philip Hague

Reports

Showjumping: Aintree and Kelsall Hill

Racing: Cheltenham, Leopardstown and more.

Point-to-point: Horseheath and Larkhill

