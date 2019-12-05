Horse & Hound; 5 December 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 5 December 2019, don’t miss our special issue, as we look back over the past 10 years in ‘Review of the decade’ — including H&H photographers choose their favourite pictures, the biggest headlines, the changing trends and much more. Read our interview with the Princess Royal as she talks about helping to form the RDA 50 years ago, plus check out this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ as we explore jaw fractures in horses. Don’t miss our hunting features on why using the best bitches for breeding is important and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including racing and point-to-point action, plus showjumping from Aintree.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 5 December 2019
News
- Centre’s business rates could benefit others
- Political parties’ promises to riders
- How reducing saddle pressure can help
Review of the decade
- The golden years: H&H’s photographers’ favourite images
- The big headlines: 10 years of breaking news
- Medal moments: A decade of Olympics, World and European Championships
- The trends: The changing styles
- 10 years ago I was: Top equestrians on their incredible journeys
- Farewell to: Superstar horses we said goodbye to
- Looking ahead: The industry in 10 years’ time
Feature
- New in the ring: The latest products and styles
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The cinematographer
- Property: A country gem
- Vet clinic: Jaw fractures
- H&H interview: The Princess Royal on helping to form the RDA 50 years ago
- Fix it: Eventer Polly Sockton advises how to maintain straightness
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
- Breeding: Desi Dillingham
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: Hamburger Draghunt
- Breeding hounds: Why using the best bitches is vital
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Absolute saint” Ed
- Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the Taunton Vale
- Yeomanry Ride: Capt Doug White wins again
- Hunt stalwart: Carolyn Humphrey
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Aintree, international and highlights
- Showing: Royal Welsh Winter Fair
- Racing: Newbury, Newcastle and bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Larkhill
Classified ads
- Horses for sale