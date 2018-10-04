Horse & Hound; 4 October 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 4 October 2018, check out our hunting content, including our new series ‘Hunter of a lifetime’, plus we are out and about with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh and much more. We also talk to Paralympic rider Natasha Baker and in this week’s Vet Clinic we look at helping horses cope during the colder months. Don’t miss our Access All Areas feature as we visit eventer Willa Newton and check out our article on rider mindset and what it takes to be a champion. Plus, read reports from across the disciplines including eventing action, team chasing from the Berkeley and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 October 2018

News

Showjumpers confident about qualifying for Tokyo 2020

Stoneleigh future: HS2 railway looms large

Research says horses should not be trained every day

Hunting life: Hound show success for the Meath

Features

Access all areas: Behind the scenes at eventer Willa Newton’s Leicestershire yard

Rider mindset: What it takes to be a champion at the highest level in our sport

Rugging options: With winter looming we take a look at the new rugs on the market

Products: Our pick of heavyweight turnouts to keep your horse cosy in the field

Hunting and shooting: How working together can benefit everyone

NEW Hunter of a lifetime: Perfect master’s horse Mad Roddy

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Pony Club mounted games trainer Maria Gibson

Property: Close to Horse of the Year Show

Vet clinic: How to help your horse cope during the colder months

H&H interview: Multi-medalled Paralympic rider Natasha Baker talks about her WEG highs and lows



Fix it: Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer on keeping impulsion in downward transitions

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Daniel Cherriman

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Andy Austin

Reports

Hunting: Out and about with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh, plus Farquhar’s Diary

Eventing: Osberton, Dauntsey Park and more

Dressage: Bicton Arena, Widmer and Field House

Breeding: Futurity round-up

Showjumping: Solihull, Arena UK and Thame

Team chasing: Berkeley

Classified ads



Horses for sale

