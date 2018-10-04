Horse & Hound; 4 October 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 4 October 2018, check out our hunting content, including our new series ‘Hunter of a lifetime’, plus we are out and about with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh and much more. We also talk to Paralympic rider Natasha Baker and in this week’s Vet Clinic we look at helping horses cope during the colder months. Don’t miss our Access All Areas feature as we visit eventer Willa Newton and check out our article on rider mindset and what it takes to be a champion. Plus, read reports from across the disciplines including eventing action, team chasing from the Berkeley and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 October 2018
News
- Showjumpers confident about qualifying for Tokyo 2020
- Stoneleigh future: HS2 railway looms large
- Research says horses should not be trained every day
- Hunting life: Hound show success for the Meath
Features
- Access all areas: Behind the scenes at eventer Willa Newton’s Leicestershire yard
- Rider mindset: What it takes to be a champion at the highest level in our sport
- Rugging options: With winter looming we take a look at the new rugs on the market
- Products: Our pick of heavyweight turnouts to keep your horse cosy in the field
- Hunting and shooting: How working together can benefit everyone
- NEW Hunter of a lifetime: Perfect master’s horse Mad Roddy
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Pony Club mounted games trainer Maria Gibson
- Property: Close to Horse of the Year Show
- Vet clinic: How to help your horse cope during the colder months
- H&H interview: Multi-medalled Paralympic rider Natasha Baker talks about her WEG highs and lows
- Fix it: Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer on keeping impulsion in downward transitions
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Andy Austin
Reports
- Hunting: Out and about with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh, plus Farquhar’s Diary
- Eventing: Osberton, Dauntsey Park and more
- Dressage: Bicton Arena, Widmer and Field House
- Breeding: Futurity round-up
- Showjumping: Solihull, Arena UK and Thame
- Team chasing: Berkeley
Classified ads
